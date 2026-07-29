ETV Bharat / state

Row Over Tamil Thai Vazhthu Sung On Third Sequewnce At Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Convocation

Tirunelveli: A raging controversy has broken out during the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University convocation ceremony due to the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Invoking Mother Tamil), the state song of Tamil Nadu, as the third song in the sequence.

Manonmaniam P. Sundaranar is the writer of Tamil Thai Vazhthu that starts with "Neerarum Kadaludutha" (Girdled by the ocean). Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, which is situated in the Tirunelveli district, has been named after him.

The convocation ceremony of the university's 33rd session is underway. It has been decided that in all a total of 871 people will get their degrees in person from the Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar came to the university guest house before the ceremony began. Since the programme was going to start at 10:30, the students and the doctoral fellows were already sitting in the hall for the event.