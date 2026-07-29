Row Over Tamil Thai Vazhthu Sung On Third Sequewnce At Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Convocation
Manonmaniam P. Sundaranar is the writer of Tamil Thai Vazhthu that starts with "Neerarum Kadaludutha" (Girdled by the ocean).
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:26 AM IST
Tirunelveli: A raging controversy has broken out during the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University convocation ceremony due to the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Invoking Mother Tamil), the state song of Tamil Nadu, as the third song in the sequence.
Manonmaniam P. Sundaranar is the writer of Tamil Thai Vazhthu that starts with "Neerarum Kadaludutha" (Girdled by the ocean). Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, which is situated in the Tirunelveli district, has been named after him.
The convocation ceremony of the university's 33rd session is underway. It has been decided that in all a total of 871 people will get their degrees in person from the Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar came to the university guest house before the ceremony began. Since the programme was going to start at 10:30, the students and the doctoral fellows were already sitting in the hall for the event.
But an announcement was made from the stage which said that the Governor himself would award degrees to just 113 people, while the rest would be awarded by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Chandrasekar. The students were against this decision.
Some of the doctoral fellows protested this and said, "We want to be awarded our degrees from the Governor himself; that is why we are waiting since early morning."
There were a lot of disturbances as many students got up and chanted slogans. Some of the women who had completed their PhD, feeling very emotional, cried out that they wanted to be awarded their degrees by the Governor. Tension filled the convocation hall because of this issue. Later on, the authorities said that they would consult the Governor and take a decision. After this, the Private Secretary of the Governor came to the convocation hall.