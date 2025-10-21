Row Over Nitish's Garland Gesture To BJP Woman Candidate: Instances That Make Nitish Controversy-Courting CM
The act, deviating from the norm of honouring women with garlands, drew sharp reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.
Muzaffarpur: In a high-voltage rally on Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections with a mix of political promises and a moment that quickly became a talking point.
Addressing a packed crowd at Meenapur High School grounds, Kumar pledged to provide job opportunities for 10 million youth over the next five years. But it was his interaction with BJP candidate Rama Nishad that stole the spotlight, sparking a storm of political debate.
The incident occurred when Kumar, in a show of support for the NDA alliance, called up Rama Nishad to the stage. Rather than following the tradition of placing a garland on a woman's hand, he first reached out with the garland to place it around her neck, only for Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha to intervene and attempt to stop him by grabbing his hand.
In response, Kumar asked, “Why are you stopping me by holding my hand?” The act, deviating from the norm of honouring women with garlands, drew sharp reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the opposition RJD, took to social media, mocking the incident by questioning Kumar’s health and his ability.
Other controversies
This was not the first time Nitish Kumar found himself at the centre of a controversy involving women. This is not the first time that Nitish has courted controversy regarding women. At a Cooperative Department function in Patna, he was criticised for allegedly placing his hand on a woman award recipient's shoulder and pulling her hand in front of Home Minister Amit Shah. The incident was allegedly caught on camera and provided the opposition fodder to launch an attack on RJD.
Soon after the incident came to light, the opposition parties demanded his resignation.
The Bihar Chief Minister's remarks on women’s clothing during a public interaction in Begusarai also created an uproar as critics labelling his comments as sexist.
Amid ruckus, the supporters of Nitish defended his statements as a reference to development.
Kumar in his speech reflected on Bihar’s transformation since the formation of his government in 2005, highlighting improvements in law and order, education, and infrastructure.
He emphasised that, under his leadership, Bihar has moved forward on the path of progress. The rally also showcased the growing prominence of Rama Nishad, the BJP candidate for the Aurai Assembly seat. The BJP has placed its trust in her over the incumbent MLA, Ramsurat Rai, signaling a strategic shift ahead of the elections.
