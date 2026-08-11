ETV Bharat / state

Kerala: BJP Questions Appointment Of IUML-Backed And Bizman Named In Gold Smuggling Case To NIT-Calicut

Kozhikode: A controversy has erupted over the Kerala government's nomination of Ponnani-based businessman Lafeer Muhammad to the governing body of the National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Calicut, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning the appointment in view of his reported questioning by Customs in connection with gold and dollar smuggling cases.

The nomination has also triggered objections within the local Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaderships, with district-level leaders questioning the choice of a person from outside Kozhikode for a position in the premier educational institution.

MLA's recommendation triggers controversy

The nomination followed a recommendation from Ponnani MLA K P Noushad Ali, who wrote to Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty on July 21, seeking the appointment of Lafeer Muhammad as the government's representative on the NIT governing body.

In the letter, the MLA described Lafeer as a prominent and internationally recognised figure in higher education and entrepreneurship. The recommendation stated that his experience in managing universities, including institutions abroad, and his commitment to Kerala could benefit the institution. The recommendation subsequently became the basis for the government's decision to nominate him, according to the information available.

Ponnani MLA Defends Recommendation

Defending the recommendation, Noushad Ali said he had written the letter because Muhammad was a resident of his constituency. The MLA said Lafeer had approached him personally seeking a recommendation addressed to the Industries Minister and maintained that he knew the businessman only as a constituent. He denied having any personal interest in the appointment.

The MLA also questioned why he would have approached the minister if the recommendation had been motivated by any personal benefit, saying he could have instead taken the matter directly to the Chief Minister.