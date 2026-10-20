ETV Bharat / state

Row Over Installation Of Syama Prasad's Bust In Place Of Mother Teresa At Balughat 'BJP More'

The newly-installed bust of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at 'BJP More' in Balurghat. ( ETV Bharat )

Balurghat: The replacement of Mother Teresa's statue with that of a bust of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the 'BJP More' in the Balurghat area of the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal has triggered a fresh round of political sparring.

The bust was unveiled on Monday by local MP and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. While the BJP termed it as the fulfilment of a long-standing demand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left parties are questioning the motive behind the move.

About two years ago, the statue of Mother Teresa was shifted from the Matrisadan Hospital to BJP More. Since then, there have been political discussions regarding the potential renaming of the junction. The BJP alleges that the TMC-run municipality had installed the statue with the intent of changing the name of BJP More ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a claim the TMC has denied. About a week ago, the statue was removed under the cover of darkness, sparking controversy. The municipality claimed that the statue had been damaged by an impact and was removed for repairs. The statue of Mother Teresa at 'BJP More' before it was removed. (ETV Bharat) However, the installation of Syama Prasad's bust in the very same spot days later has prompted opposition parties to ask whether the original statue will be repaired and returned to its place.