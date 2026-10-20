Row Over Installation Of Syama Prasad's Bust In Place Of Mother Teresa At Balughat 'BJP More'
While the BJP termed it the fulfilment of a long-standing demand, the TMC and the Left parties are questioning the real motive behind the move.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Balurghat: The replacement of Mother Teresa's statue with that of a bust of Syama Prasad Mookerjee at the 'BJP More' in the Balurghat area of the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal has triggered a fresh round of political sparring.
The bust was unveiled on Monday by local MP and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar. While the BJP termed it as the fulfilment of a long-standing demand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left parties are questioning the motive behind the move.
About two years ago, the statue of Mother Teresa was shifted from the Matrisadan Hospital to BJP More. Since then, there have been political discussions regarding the potential renaming of the junction.
The BJP alleges that the TMC-run municipality had installed the statue with the intent of changing the name of BJP More ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a claim the TMC has denied.
About a week ago, the statue was removed under the cover of darkness, sparking controversy. The municipality claimed that the statue had been damaged by an impact and was removed for repairs.
However, the installation of Syama Prasad's bust in the very same spot days later has prompted opposition parties to ask whether the original statue will be repaired and returned to its place.
Majumdar unveiled the bust in the presence of Balurghat MLA Bidyut Kumar Roy, Tapan MLA Budhrai Tudu, BJP Dakshin Dinajpur district president Swarup Chowdhury, along with other party leaders and workers. There was palpable enthusiasm among BJP workers and supporters regarding the installation of the bust.
"The statue of Mother Teresa, originally located near the Matrisadan, is now being returned to its rightful place. Since the space at what is known as BJP More was vacant, a bust of Syama Prasad Mookerjee has been installed there with the municipality's approval," Majumdar said, adding that he fails to understand why anyone would have an issue with the move.
The opposition, however, is not convinced by his explanation. RSP leader Arnab Chowdhury argued the statue of Mother Teresa should have been restored to its original location. "The Trinamool-run municipality is now acting at the behest of the BJP, which is why this decision was taken," he said.
Trinamool leader Subhash Chaki said while statues of eminent figures can certainly be installed across the city, there was no need to remove one statue to make way for another. "There were other locations in Balurghat where the bust of Syama Prasad could have been installed. The act of replacing one statue with another is condemnable," he said, adding that the people of Balurghat would not accept this.
Questioning the municipality's role in the decision, Left parties said the issue goes beyond the mere installation of a statue, touching upon the city's heritage and underlying political motives.
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