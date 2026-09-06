ETV Bharat / state

Row Over Hospitalisation Of Punjab Youth After 'Custodial Torture' Following Protests Against CM Mann

Patiala: A youth Mohanjit Singh, who waved a black flag at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to village Sheron in Sangrur on September 2, was admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala on Sunday, following allegations of 'custodial' torture.

Mohanjit was earlier undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside the emergency ward when Mohanjit was brought to Rajindra Hospital. Due to the deployment of police the atmosphere at the hospital appeared tense. Family members and BJP leaders argued with police due to restrictions on the entry of people to emergency ward.

Earlier on September 2, CM Mann was scheduled to hold a public meeting in Sheron village of Sangrur and when he was addressing the people, Mohanjit protested by showing a black flag from the roof of a house about 200 meters away from the venue. The youth also raised slogans following which police took him into custody. There are allegations that he was beaten up in police custody.

Family members alleged that they were not "being given correct information about the actual health condition of" the youth. "Mohanjit was fine for the last three days. This morning we came to know there that his health had deteriorated and when we reached the hospital and saw him, his health looked very bad. We asked doctors whether Mohanjit had been given any medicine due to which his health had deteriorated. But they clearly denied that and asked us to refer Mohanjit to Patiala. This is all a ploy by the government. If there was a head injury, why were we not informed," said one of his acquaintances.