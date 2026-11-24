ETV Bharat / state

Earthmover At Sheshnag: J&K Police Stop Mehbooba Mufti En Route To Alpine Lake Near Amarnath Cave

Anantnag: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti was stopped by police on Tuesday while travelling towards Sheshnag lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, where a social media video showing heavy machinery operating near the high-risk glacial lake has triggered environmental concerns.

Mufti, accompanied by party MLAs Waheed Para and Syed Muntazir Mehdi, set out in the morning for Sheshnag along the Amarnath Yatra route in south Kashmir. The leaders attempted to trek from Chandanwari towards the lake but were stopped by police barely 500 metres later, citing security concerns. Sheshnag is around 12 km from the spot where Mufti was stopped.

Earthmover At Sheshnag: Police Stop Mehbooba Mufti En Route To Alpine Lake Near Amarnath Cave (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

"Why are you stopping me? Tell me what is happening there. We are seeing photos of bulldozers and heavy machines digging near the lake. Who permitted the road construction near the lake?" "Yeh nahi chalega. Hume Jaane dijiye aage (this is not done. Let us go ahead)," she was seen telling the posse of policemen holding her back.

Situated 120 kilometres from Srinagar and 23 km from Pahalgam, Sheshnag Lake sits at an elevation of roughly 3,590 metres (11,780 feet) in a glacially carved alpine basin. Amarnath Cave is situated 20 kilometres north of this lake.

Mufti's attempted visit came after a video circulated on social media appeared to show an excavator cutting and levelling ground near the lake and dumping soil along its shoreline. Speaking to the media from the spot, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the reports from Sheshnag were "alarming".

"The information we are receiving about what is happening there in Sheshnag is very terrifying. They have taken huge machines and bulldozers to Sheshnag, which is a few kilometres away from the Amarnath Ji cave, and excavation is taking place there,” she said. Mufti said forests, mountains and glaciers around Sheshnag were central to the formation of the naturally formed ice Shivling during the Amarnath Yatra.