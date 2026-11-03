ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Is Celebrated Collectively: Bombay HC Asks BMC To Re-Upload Dia Mirza's Awareness Message

Mumbai: Expressing deep pain and displeasure over the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza's video for the eco-friendly and firecracker-free Diwali campaign by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the civic body to upload the content again, observing that India is a secular nation.

"We are distressed by the irresponsible statements made by certain politicians. Everyone must bear in mind that India is a secular nation. Diwali is a festival celebrated collectively, transcending considerations of caste, creed, or religion. How, then, can one object to an individual's participation in it simply because they belong to a different faith? Is our country not secular?" it asked.

The video clip, showing Mirza appealing to the general public not to burst firecrackers on streets, was removed following objections from Satnam. Expressing displeasure with the BMC's action, the court said, "A ban on firecrackers does not equate to stripping away one's right to celebrate a festival. The message conveyed — addressing air pollution in line with the court's directives — was a positive one."

"Unfortunately, it has been met with such criticism. We urge you to re-upload the video clip and restore public trust. This is a constitutional imperative. Such opposition reflects the misguided views of a few individuals, and we must steer clear of such attitudes," the bench observed.

It further said the balance must not be disrupted. "Where are we heading? Some are actively discouraging citizens from complying with our directives. Celebrities stepped forward selflessly to raise public awareness about environmental protection, promoting a spirit of inclusivity and mutual respect — there was no room for factionalism here," it added.

According to the court, the awareness campaign was rooted in collective responsibility. "What occurred yesterday is unfortunate, and we are deeply pained by it. When it comes to matters of health, there is absolutely no need for any rash or ill-considered reactions. This should not have happened," it said.

The bench noted that festivals are meant to be celebrated in a joyful atmosphere and a spirit of togetherness. "Especially in a city like Mumbai, where society remains anchored in a strong sense of unity and belonging, this balance must not be disrupted by any irresponsible remarks," it added.