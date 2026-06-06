ETV Bharat / state

Row Over AIIMS Kashmir: J&K Govt Holds Review Meeting After Mehbooba Mufti's Visit

Srinagar: A day after People's Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti visited the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kashmir, triggering a political row, the J&K government held a review meeting with AIIMS officials on Saturday.

The move is seen as a pushback by the ruling National Conference (NC). The NC criticised the former Chief Minister's visit, dubbing it an "unconstitutional trespass" since she holds no official post.

Sources said that J&K Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo chaired the review meeting to assess the progress of the tertiary health institute, which has been plagued by delays. An official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that officials briefed the minister on the progress of work and the recruitment process soon to begin for filling faculty positions at the institution.

Itoo had called out Mufti for conducting a project review without holding any official position. "I don't know in what capacity Mehbooba conducted a review of the AIIMS Awantipora project. More importantly, who is signalling them to undertake such exercises? Which power centre in Delhi is directing these actions?"

For its part, the PDP charged the J&K government with summoning AIIMS officials after Mehbooba's visit. A health department official, however, dismissed the allegation, stating the meeting was scheduled a week in advance.

Mehbooba visited and interacted with AIIMS officials and engineers of the executing agencies. She was accompanied by two party MLAs Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra and Rafiq Naik, who represent the Pulwama and Tral assembly constituencies, respectively. The AIIMS falls in the Tral constituency.

Itoo accused the former PDP-led government for the delay in the AIIMS project in the Valley since it was cleared in 2015.

PDP MLA Rafiq Naik said Mufti had not carried out anything unconstitutional as the facility falls in his constituency and they had formally conveyed the AIIMS authorities about her visit.