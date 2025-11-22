ETV Bharat / state

Row Over Admissions To Muslim Students In SMVD Medical College

BJP leaders led by LOP Sunil Sharma meet LG, demand cancellation of admissions and keeping seats reserved for devotees of the Deity

Manoj Sinha
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who was met by BJP leaders on Saturday. (Representational Image/IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 11:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jammu: A delegation of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislators led by Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma this evening met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on the row over admissions being given to Muslim students in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) medical college in Kakryal area of Katra.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Sharma said, "Since this issue has come forth that admissions in this college have been given to candidates of a particular community, we apprised the LG about the reservations of people and devotees who have faith in the Deity."

"We believe that only those candidates who have faith in the Deity should be given admission in this college, which runs on the donations and offerings of devotees, and this is the sentiment of every devotee," he said.

The BJP leader informed that for the future, a plan in this regard is being worked out. "But we believe that for this year also admissions of those candidates, belonging to a particular community, should be cancelled and candidates having faith in the Deity should be accommodated," the LOP added.

The issue was first raised by former Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid, who had said that out of 50 seats, 42 seats have gone to non-Hindus. "People of all religions live in India. Things are never looked at from a religious viewpoint. But citizens should think about this: Vaishno Devi is a temple dedicated to a single deity, a very famous shrine. The offerings made there, from those donations, Vaishno Devi University was established. I also read in the news that out of 50 seats, 42 went to non‑Hindus. If in this way we are producing doctors who become suicide bombers, then your own offerings are being used to kill you," DGP had said this on November 11.

Also Read

J&K Police's SIA Arrests Man In Connection With 'White Collar' Terror Module Case

Centre Raises MGNREGA Work Limit To 150 Days For J-K For FY 25-26; L-G Welcomes Move

TAGGED:

JAMMU
BJP JAMMU
KATRA
SMVD
SMVD MEDICAL COLLEGE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

British Government Repaired Grave Of A WWI Veteran In Amravati After Receiving A Letter From A Farmer

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.