ETV Bharat / state

Row Over Admissions To Muslim Students In SMVD Medical College

Jammu: A delegation of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislators led by Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma this evening met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on the row over admissions being given to Muslim students in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) medical college in Kakryal area of Katra.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Sharma said, "Since this issue has come forth that admissions in this college have been given to candidates of a particular community, we apprised the LG about the reservations of people and devotees who have faith in the Deity."

"We believe that only those candidates who have faith in the Deity should be given admission in this college, which runs on the donations and offerings of devotees, and this is the sentiment of every devotee," he said.