Row Over Admissions To Muslim Students In SMVD Medical College
BJP leaders led by LOP Sunil Sharma meet LG, demand cancellation of admissions and keeping seats reserved for devotees of the Deity
Published : November 22, 2025 at 11:18 PM IST
Jammu: A delegation of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislators led by Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma this evening met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on the row over admissions being given to Muslim students in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) medical college in Kakryal area of Katra.
Talking to media persons after the meeting, Sharma said, "Since this issue has come forth that admissions in this college have been given to candidates of a particular community, we apprised the LG about the reservations of people and devotees who have faith in the Deity."
"We believe that only those candidates who have faith in the Deity should be given admission in this college, which runs on the donations and offerings of devotees, and this is the sentiment of every devotee," he said.
The BJP leader informed that for the future, a plan in this regard is being worked out. "But we believe that for this year also admissions of those candidates, belonging to a particular community, should be cancelled and candidates having faith in the Deity should be accommodated," the LOP added.
The issue was first raised by former Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid, who had said that out of 50 seats, 42 seats have gone to non-Hindus. "People of all religions live in India. Things are never looked at from a religious viewpoint. But citizens should think about this: Vaishno Devi is a temple dedicated to a single deity, a very famous shrine. The offerings made there, from those donations, Vaishno Devi University was established. I also read in the news that out of 50 seats, 42 went to non‑Hindus. If in this way we are producing doctors who become suicide bombers, then your own offerings are being used to kill you," DGP had said this on November 11.