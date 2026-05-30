ETV Bharat / state

Row Erupts Over Mysterious Death Of Child, Probe On

Kolkata: A controversy has erupted over the mysterious death of a third-grade student at a private school in Netaji Nagar on the morning of May 13. The eight-year-old remained in hospital for 10 days before he breathed his last.

While the family alleges that their child died due to the school's negligence and inhumane conduct, investigators maintain that the post-mortem examination conducted so far has revealed no evidence of any abnormality.

Ashish Kumar Nath, the deceased student's father, alleges that on the day of the incident, his son Ayush began feeling unwell during the first period. Although he informed his class teacher that he wished to go home, permission was denied.

The family alleges that while coming downstairs with a heavy bag on his shoulder, the child fell and suffered a severe head injury.

Ayush was initially admitted to a private hospital and shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he remained in a coma for 10 days before dying.