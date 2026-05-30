Row Erupts Over Mysterious Death Of Child, Probe On
While the family alleges their child died due to the school's negligence, investigators maintain the post-mortem examination shows no abnormality.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Kolkata: A controversy has erupted over the mysterious death of a third-grade student at a private school in Netaji Nagar on the morning of May 13. The eight-year-old remained in hospital for 10 days before he breathed his last.
While the family alleges that their child died due to the school's negligence and inhumane conduct, investigators maintain that the post-mortem examination conducted so far has revealed no evidence of any abnormality.
Ashish Kumar Nath, the deceased student's father, alleges that on the day of the incident, his son Ayush began feeling unwell during the first period. Although he informed his class teacher that he wished to go home, permission was denied.
The family alleges that while coming downstairs with a heavy bag on his shoulder, the child fell and suffered a severe head injury.
Ayush was initially admitted to a private hospital and shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he remained in a coma for 10 days before dying.
According to sources, the post-mortem report makes no mention of any injuries consistent with a direct fall from a height.
Charu Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Suburban Division, Jadavpur, of the Kolkata police, said, "No arrests have been made in connection with this incident yet. The investigation is ongoing, and several individuals have been interrogated."
The police said they are attempting to ascertain whether the student was undergoing treatment for any underlying physical health issues.
The student's death has sparked outrage among a section of parents. On Tuesday, protests were staged outside the school premises. The police intervened after the situation turned volatile. Subsequently, 14 individuals were arrested. However, the school administration offered no response when contacted for comment.
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