ETV Bharat / state

Row Erupts Over Maharashtra’s Plan to Scrap Hazur Sahib Act; Sikh Leaders Voice Strong Objections

Chandigarh: The Maharashtra government's decision to replace the nearly 70-year-old law governing the management of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded has triggered strong opposition from Sikh religious bodies and political leaders across India.

Critics argue that the proposed legislation could undermine the autonomy of one of the highest temporal seats of Sikhism and increase government control over religious affairs.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed serious concern over the Maharashtra government's decision to amend the 1956 Act.

"Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five Takhts (supreme temporal seats of Sikhism) of the Sikh faith. Any decision affecting its management, traditions, or religious autonomy should be taken only after consulting Sikh institutions, the Jathedars of the Takhts, the Sikh community, and the SGPC. Governments have repeatedly attempted to weaken Sikh institutions through administrative interference," Dhami said.

He said the proposed changes could lead to increased government involvement in the management of Sikh religious affairs. The proposed legislation has become a matter of intense debate among Sikhs in India and abroad. Several Sikh organisations have voiced their opposition.

Sikh leader Manjit Singh GK questioned the need for government intervention in Gurdwara affairs. "What is the need to interfere in the affairs of our Gurdwaras? Previously, we used to select other members, but that process is gradually changing. The Maharashtra government should learn from the history of Indira Gandhi, who dared to confront Sri Akal Takht Sahib and faced the consequences," he said.