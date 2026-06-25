Row Erupts Over Maharashtra’s Plan to Scrap Hazur Sahib Act; Sikh Leaders Voice Strong Objections
SGPC, Akali Dal, DSGMC and other Sikh leaders oppose interference in the autonomy of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Maharashtra government's decision to replace the nearly 70-year-old law governing the management of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded has triggered strong opposition from Sikh religious bodies and political leaders across India.
Critics argue that the proposed legislation could undermine the autonomy of one of the highest temporal seats of Sikhism and increase government control over religious affairs.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed serious concern over the Maharashtra government's decision to amend the 1956 Act.
"Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five Takhts (supreme temporal seats of Sikhism) of the Sikh faith. Any decision affecting its management, traditions, or religious autonomy should be taken only after consulting Sikh institutions, the Jathedars of the Takhts, the Sikh community, and the SGPC. Governments have repeatedly attempted to weaken Sikh institutions through administrative interference," Dhami said.
He said the proposed changes could lead to increased government involvement in the management of Sikh religious affairs. The proposed legislation has become a matter of intense debate among Sikhs in India and abroad. Several Sikh organisations have voiced their opposition.
Sikh leader Manjit Singh GK questioned the need for government intervention in Gurdwara affairs. "What is the need to interfere in the affairs of our Gurdwaras? Previously, we used to select other members, but that process is gradually changing. The Maharashtra government should learn from the history of Indira Gandhi, who dared to confront Sri Akal Takht Sahib and faced the consequences," he said.
Former Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also demanded the withdrawal of the proposed law. "The new Act regarding Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib should be repealed, and the previous status quo restored. Before repealing the 1956 Act, the Maharashtra government should have taken Sikh institutions into confidence. If the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones) of Takht Sahib are demanding its repeal, the government should immediately withdraw this new Act," he said.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also objected to the proposed changes, stating that the government had no right to interfere in the functioning of the sacred Takht.
In a post on X, Badal said, "The Shiromani Akali Dal strongly condemns the Maharashtra government's decision to interfere with the functional autonomy of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib by repealing the 'Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Achalnagar Sahib Act, 1956' and replacing it with a new law. This holy Takht, established by Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji, belongs to the Sikh Panth. No government has the right to control it. We appeal to the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately withdraw this proposal and refrain from taking any step that goes against the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat (congregation)."
Congress MP from Gurdaspur, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, described the Maharashtra government's decision as a direct challenge to the autonomy of Sikh religious institutions. He has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene "immediately and withdraw this proposal." This new decision would increase the government's control over the board, amounting to direct interference in religious affairs, said Randhawa.
Aam Aadmi Party MP Malvinder Singh Kang said that the proposed law was aimed at weakening traditional Sikh institutions. Kang said that by scrapping the decades-old law and empowering the government to nominate members, the proposed framework threatens to marginalise the SGPC and undermine the role of historic Sikh institutions.
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