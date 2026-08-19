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Row Erupts Over Load Testing Of Ujjain Overbridge As Owaisi Takes Jibe, BJP MP Hits Back

The video prompted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to mock the local administration on X, saying, “These are some amazing… ‘dimagi’ (intellectuals) people.” The comment was considered a take-off on the term ‘Dimagi Naxal,’ which came up during the Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ujjain: A political row erupted when a video clip emerged of over 300 security personnel jumping on a 90-foot-long overbridge in the area to test its strength prior to the Nag Panchami festival.

Reacting to the comments of Hyderabad MP Owaisi, BJP MP Anil Firojiya justified the process, asserting that the safety of citizens was the primary consideration. Firojiya said he was not sure about Owaisi’s knowledge about the area but stressed that detailed tests were done before sending the security personnel there.

Firojiya asked, "How often and when has Owaisi visited Ujjain? What does he know about the local situation and scenario? Does he have any information regarding the bridge's strength or when the testing took place? Ensuring public safety is our duty. We had the bridge tested in every possible way first."

"We had the employees jump on it, while ensuring their safety was fully prioritised. We conducted this testing to ensure that if the public uses it, there is no structural failure or untoward incident due to the load. What exactly is the problem with this?" Firojiya questioned. He added, "If an incident were to occur later, these are the very people who would be the first to criticise. Public safety is our paramount duty. That is why we conducted the test."

The load test is performed every year by the Mahakaleshwar temple management committee before the devotees come to pay their homage at the temple of Lord Nagchandreshwar. For this, the security guards jumped together on the bridge for about 10 minutes, and afterwards, the Public Works Department gives a safety certificate.