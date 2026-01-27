ETV Bharat / state

Row Erupts Over Gangotri Dham Non-Hindu Entry Ban As Politicians, Clerics Take Opposing Stands

Dehradun: The decision to ban the entry of non-Hindus into Gangotri Dham has triggered an intense political and religious debate across Uttarakhand and beyond. It has drawn reactions from political leaders, religious bodies, and community representatives.

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat opposed the move, calling it the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “new election agenda.” Reacting to the decision taken by the Gangotri Temple Committee, Rawat said the BJP was inventing new issues as it had run out of substantive electoral agendas. He argued that religions across the world attract people to their places of worship to showcase their values and greatness, not to bar entry.

“Religions attract; they do not restrict. A new tradition is being started because perhaps there are no real issues left in the election agenda. This is purely the BJP’s agenda,” Rawat said.

Rawat’s remarks, however, invited a response from former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who said Rawat should worry about the Congress rather than the BJP. Krishnam remarked that Rawat should first convene a Congress Working Committee meeting and propose the removal of Rahul Gandhi, instead of commenting on BJP policies.

On Sunday, the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee officially announced a ban on the entry of non-Hindus into Gangotri Dham. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reacting to the controversy, said the state government would consider the views of all stakeholders while reviewing laws related to ancient religious sites.

“These are our ancient places of worship. The opinions of all those associated with their management including religious organisations, pilgrimage committees, Ganga Sabha, Kedar Sabha, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, revered saints, and all stakeholders, will be taken into account,” CM Dhami said while addressing the media.

Meanwhile, Gangotri Temple Committee President Suresh Semwal, in a video shared on social media, confirmed that the ban on non-Hindus would also be applicable at Mukhba village, the winter abode of Goddess Ganga.