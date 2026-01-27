Row Erupts Over Gangotri Dham Non-Hindu Entry Ban As Politicians, Clerics Take Opposing Stands
Published : January 27, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Dehradun: The decision to ban the entry of non-Hindus into Gangotri Dham has triggered an intense political and religious debate across Uttarakhand and beyond. It has drawn reactions from political leaders, religious bodies, and community representatives.
Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat opposed the move, calling it the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) “new election agenda.” Reacting to the decision taken by the Gangotri Temple Committee, Rawat said the BJP was inventing new issues as it had run out of substantive electoral agendas. He argued that religions across the world attract people to their places of worship to showcase their values and greatness, not to bar entry.
“Religions attract; they do not restrict. A new tradition is being started because perhaps there are no real issues left in the election agenda. This is purely the BJP’s agenda,” Rawat said.
Rawat’s remarks, however, invited a response from former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who said Rawat should worry about the Congress rather than the BJP. Krishnam remarked that Rawat should first convene a Congress Working Committee meeting and propose the removal of Rahul Gandhi, instead of commenting on BJP policies.
On Sunday, the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee officially announced a ban on the entry of non-Hindus into Gangotri Dham. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, reacting to the controversy, said the state government would consider the views of all stakeholders while reviewing laws related to ancient religious sites.
“These are our ancient places of worship. The opinions of all those associated with their management including religious organisations, pilgrimage committees, Ganga Sabha, Kedar Sabha, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, revered saints, and all stakeholders, will be taken into account,” CM Dhami said while addressing the media.
Meanwhile, Gangotri Temple Committee President Suresh Semwal, in a video shared on social media, confirmed that the ban on non-Hindus would also be applicable at Mukhba village, the winter abode of Goddess Ganga.
The decision has drawn mixed reactions from Muslim religious leaders. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, strongly criticised the move, calling it divisive and harmful to communal harmony. He said such decisions weaken Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and damage the unity of the country.
“Every time a Hindu festival or fair begins, signboards appear saying Muslims are not allowed. Now the Gangotri Committee has announced that Muslims will not be permitted. Plans are being made to take similar steps in Kedarnath and Badrinath. Such actions strengthen extremist thinking and help forces that want to weaken the country and divide society,” Barelvi said.
In contrast, Dr. Imam Umar Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of the All-India Imam Organization, supported the decision, stating that religious places have their own rules. He said if a temple committee decides that non-Hindus should not enter a particular shrine, there should be no objection.
“This is a matter of faith. Every religious place has its own norms. Non-Muslims are not allowed in Mecca and Medina, and no one objects to that. Muslims should ideally avoid visiting places like Gangotri if it could lead to controversy. There should be no politics in such matters,” Ilyasi said.
The issue may further escalate as the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) is also considering a similar ban. BKTC President Hemant Dwivedi said that in the upcoming board meeting, a proposal would be introduced to prohibit the entry of non-Hindus into Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams.
“Kedarnath and Badrinath are not tourist destinations. They are the highest spiritual centers of Sanatan traditions. Entry here is not a matter of civil rights but of religious faith,” Dwivedi said, adding that a complete ban would be proposed for those who do not have faith in Sanatan Dharma.
