Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Summons Fire Brigade To Wash His Innova; Blames Driver As Video Goes Viral
The video, filmed outside BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah's official residence, is being widely shared on social media, drawing condemnation from people.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Singrauli: The antics of BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have left the government as well as the party embarrassed in the state. A repeated occurrence of a similar occurrence which recently surfaced has become a cause of nuisance, a party insider said.
The latest incident involves Singrauli MLA Ramniwas Shah, who has summoned the fire brigade, which functions under the municipal corporation, to his Singrauli residence to wash his Innova vehicle. Fire brigade personnel proceeded to scrub the vehicle until it was sparkling clean using detergent.
MLA shifts blame onto the driver
Following the emergence of a video showing the BJP MLA getting his vehicle cleaned in this manner, he is now offering explanations and shifting the entire blame onto his driver. The video, filmed outside BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah's official residence, is being widely shared on social media, drawing condemnation from people. The footage clearly shows the MLA's Innova being washed using the fire brigade's vehicle.
MLA cites waterlogging issue
In the video, the fire brigade staff are seen washing the MLA's vehicle with detergent and spraying it with water from the hose. When the issue became viral, an embarrassed Shah rather gave ludicrous response. He claimed he was unaware of the incident, stating that if it did happen, it was the driver's doing. He maintained that he was busy addressing the waterlogging problems caused by rains in Singrauli and also added that opposition parties fail to see the actual issues at hand and are merely looking for frivolous matters to exploit.
Congress takes aim
Sharing a video on his X account showing the Singrauli MLA getting his vehicle washed using a fire brigade truck, Congress state president Jitu Patwari wrote, "This video has gone viral across the country! I was waiting for the government—@DrMohanYadav51—to offer some response! However, the 'Abhinandan Sarkar' (self-congratulatory government), steeped in narcissism, is so busy applauding itself that it fails to see its own 'misdeeds'! Be that as it may, in Singrauli, the car of the honourable @BJP4MP MLA is being washed with a fire brigade truck—and along with it, the government's reputation is being washed away too!"
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