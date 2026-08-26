ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Summons Fire Brigade To Wash His Innova; Blames Driver As Video Goes Viral

Singrauli: The antics of BJP MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have left the government as well as the party embarrassed in the state. A repeated occurrence of a similar occurrence which recently surfaced has become a cause of nuisance, a party insider said.

The latest incident involves Singrauli MLA Ramniwas Shah, who has summoned the fire brigade, which functions under the municipal corporation, to his Singrauli residence to wash his Innova vehicle. Fire brigade personnel proceeded to scrub the vehicle until it was sparkling clean using detergent.

MLA shifts blame onto the driver

Following the emergence of a video showing the BJP MLA getting his vehicle cleaned in this manner, he is now offering explanations and shifting the entire blame onto his driver. The video, filmed outside BJP MLA Ramniwas Shah's official residence, is being widely shared on social media, drawing condemnation from people. The footage clearly shows the MLA's Innova being washed using the fire brigade's vehicle.