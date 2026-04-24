Routine Check-Up Detects Silent Kidney Cancer In 42-Year-Old Man
A routine health check-up helped detect an asymptomatic 8 cm kidney tumour in a 42-year-old man, highlighting the importance of early screening.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man was diagnosed with kidney cancer after a routine health check-up incidentally revealed an 8 cm mass in his left kidney in Telangana's Hyderabad, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) doctors said on Friday.
The patient, who had no history of diabetes, hypertension, smoking or any significant family history of cancer, was asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis. An abdominal ultrasound detected the mass, which was later confirmed as a renal tumour through a contrast-enhanced CT scan.
He subsequently underwent surgical removal of the left kidney (radical nephrectomy). Histopathological examination confirmed the diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer. The patient has recovered well post-surgery and is currently stable.
Speaking about the case, Dr Srinivasa Narayanam, Head of Urology and Senior Consultant Urologist at AINU, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, said that kidney cancer accounts for nearly 2-3 per cent of all adult cancers, with an estimated 430,000 new cases and 130,000 deaths reported each year globally, and an incidence of around 16 per 100,000 population.
"It is more commonly seen in men, with 4-6 per cent of cases having a familial link. Key risk factors include smoking, obesity, and hypertension. What is particularly concerning is that nearly 70-80 per cent of kidney tumours are detected incidentally during routine imaging, as early-stage disease is often silent. The encouraging aspect, however, is that when detected early, especially when tumours are small, they are highly curable with surgery, and most patients go on to lead a normal lifespan," Dr Narayanam said.
"This highlights the importance of periodic health check-ups, including an abdominal ultrasound, for early detection. Treatment depends on the stage and size of the tumour. Smaller tumours can often be managed with kidney-sparing surgery (partial nephrectomy), while larger tumours may require removal of the entire kidney. In advanced cases, immunotherapy following surgery has shown promising outcomes in controlling the disease while maintaining a good quality of life. Survival outcomes vary significantly by stage, with five-year survival rates of 70-90 per cent for tumours smaller than 4 cm, dropping considerably in advanced stages," he added.
Genetic and Risk Factors
While many cases are sporadic, a small percentage of kidney cancers may be associated with genetic conditions such as Von Hippel-Lindau disease and hereditary renal cancer syndromes. Known risk factors include smoking, obesity, hypertension, and certain occupational exposures. However, as seen in this case, kidney cancer can also occur in individuals without any identifiable risk factors.
Importance of Early Detection
A significant proportion of kidney tumours today are detected incidentally during imaging studies performed for unrelated reasons. These tumours are often asymptomatic in the early stages. Classic symptoms such as blood in urine (hematuria), flank (loin) pain, and abdominal mass usually appear in more advanced stages of the disease.
Early detection greatly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates, as localised tumours can often be completely cured with timely surgical intervention.
Read More