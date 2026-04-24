ETV Bharat / state

Routine Check-Up Detects Silent Kidney Cancer In 42-Year-Old Man

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old man was diagnosed with kidney cancer after a routine health check-up incidentally revealed an 8 cm mass in his left kidney in Telangana's Hyderabad, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) doctors said on Friday.

The patient, who had no history of diabetes, hypertension, smoking or any significant family history of cancer, was asymptomatic at the time of diagnosis. An abdominal ultrasound detected the mass, which was later confirmed as a renal tumour through a contrast-enhanced CT scan.

He subsequently underwent surgical removal of the left kidney (radical nephrectomy). Histopathological examination confirmed the diagnosis of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, the most common form of kidney cancer. The patient has recovered well post-surgery and is currently stable.

Team of AINU doctors with the patient (ETV Bharat)

Speaking about the case, Dr Srinivasa Narayanam, Head of Urology and Senior Consultant Urologist at AINU, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad, said that kidney cancer accounts for nearly 2-3 per cent of all adult cancers, with an estimated 430,000 new cases and 130,000 deaths reported each year globally, and an incidence of around 16 per 100,000 population.

"It is more commonly seen in men, with 4-6 per cent of cases having a familial link. Key risk factors include smoking, obesity, and hypertension. What is particularly concerning is that nearly 70-80 per cent of kidney tumours are detected incidentally during routine imaging, as early-stage disease is often silent. The encouraging aspect, however, is that when detected early, especially when tumours are small, they are highly curable with surgery, and most patients go on to lead a normal lifespan," Dr Narayanam said.