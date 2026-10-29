Rouse Avenue Court Takes Cognisance Of ACB Chargesheet In Delhi Medicine Procurement Scam Case
The allegations involve misappropriation of around Rs 842 crore during the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), in connection with the Rs 842-crore medicine procurement scam in Delhi. Special Judge Vidya Prakash issued an order, taking cognisance of the chargesheet against five accused individuals.
The accused include Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Director General of Health Services (Delhi), Dr Vatsala Agarwal, Dr Neeraj Chopra, Rajiv Kumar, and Sunil Kumar. The charges against these individuals have been filed under sections 7A, 13(1), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(4), and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Previously, on August 18, the court granted four weeks of interim bail to Dr Vatsala Agarwal. On August 17, the court had rejected the bail plea of another accused in the case, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga. Both individuals were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with irregularities amounting to Rs 842 crore in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment.
Following a complaint from the Directorate of Vigilance, the Anti-Corruption Branch on June 2 registered an FIR in this matter. The FIR alleges misappropriation of approximately Rs 842 crore during the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies, and medical equipment. It further states that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and the Central Procurement Agency of the Delhi government, were involved in orchestrating these irregularities.
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