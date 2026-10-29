ETV Bharat / state

Rouse Avenue Court Takes Cognisance Of ACB Chargesheet In Delhi Medicine Procurement Scam Case

Rouse Avenue Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), in connection with the Rs 842-crore medicine procurement scam in Delhi. Special Judge Vidya Prakash issued an order, taking cognisance of the chargesheet against five accused individuals.

The accused include Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, former Director General of Health Services (Delhi), Dr Vatsala Agarwal, Dr Neeraj Chopra, Rajiv Kumar, and Sunil Kumar. The charges against these individuals have been filed under sections 7A, 13(1), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(4), and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).