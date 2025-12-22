1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Rouse Avenue Court Reserves Verdict In Case Against Sajjan Kumar
The Delhi court will pronounce its verdict in the Janakpuri violence case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on January 22.
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its verdict in the Janakpuri violence case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, with the judgment set to be pronounced for January 22. The trial concluded on September 23.
During the hearing, the CBI stated it would file written submissions within a week. Afterwards, the court directed Sajjan Kumar to submit his arguments the following week. Final arguments concluded before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, and judgment was reserved.
Earlier proceedings revealed that on July 7, Sajjan Kumar pleaded not guilty. He asserted he could not have been involved in the crime, emphasising that there was no evidence against him and that he was not present at the riot site.
On November 9, 2023, the victim, Manjeet Kaur, recorded her statement before the court. She testified that while she heard from mob members that Sajjan Kumar was present, she did not personally see him.
On August 23, 2023, the court framed charges against Sajjan Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 147, 148, 153A, 295, 149, 307, 308, 323, 325, 395 and 436. However, the court ordered the removal of Section 302 (murder), which the SIT had invoked.
Sajjan Kumar was thus discharged from the murder accusation, though other charges remained.
Verdict Deferred Earlier
The verdict was deferred three times: On January 31, 2025, and on January 8 and December 16, 2024. On each occasion, Sajjan Kumar, lodged in Tihar Jail, appeared via video conferencing under heavy security.
What Happened When?
- November 1, 1984: The sequence of violence began when two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed during violence in Janakpuri. An FIR was registered against Sajjan Kumar at the Punjabi Bagh police station.
- November 2, 1984: Another incident of violence was reported from Vikaspuri, where Gurcharan Singh was allegedly set on fire.
- February 2015: A Special Investigation Team registered two FIRs against Sajjan Kumar based on complaints related to the Janakpuri and Vikaspuri violence during the 1984 riots.
- December 16, 2021: Taking the police investigation into account, the court framed charges against Sajjan Kumar. During the proceedings, the victim’s counsel argued that a large armed mob entered the area, carried out arson, looting and vandalism, attacked Sikh properties, and set houses on fire to avenge the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
