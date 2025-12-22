ETV Bharat / state

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Rouse Avenue Court Reserves Verdict In Case Against Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its verdict in the Janakpuri violence case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, with the judgment set to be pronounced for January 22. The trial concluded on September 23.

During the hearing, the CBI stated it would file written submissions within a week. Afterwards, the court directed Sajjan Kumar to submit his arguments the following week. Final arguments concluded before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, and judgment was reserved.

Earlier proceedings revealed that on July 7, Sajjan Kumar pleaded not guilty. He asserted he could not have been involved in the crime, emphasising that there was no evidence against him and that he was not present at the riot site.

On November 9, 2023, the victim, Manjeet Kaur, recorded her statement before the court. She testified that while she heard from mob members that Sajjan Kumar was present, she did not personally see him.

On August 23, 2023, the court framed charges against Sajjan Kumar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 147, 148, 153A, 295, 149, 307, 308, 323, 325, 395 and 436. However, the court ordered the removal of Section 302 (murder), which the SIT had invoked.