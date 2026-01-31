Court Reserves Order On ED Plea To Confiscate Sanjay Bhandari's Properties In Money Laundering Case
Bhandari opposed ED’s confiscation plea, arguing that new facts cannot be introduced, while the agency claims properties worth over Rs 100 crore are involved.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s plea to confiscate properties linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
He has been declared a fugitive in a money laundering case. Special Judge Sanjay Jindal directed that the order will be pronounced on February 16.
In the lead-up to this, on October 4, 2023, Bhandari had requested the court to dismiss the ED’s application for property confiscation, arguing that the ED should not be allowed to introduce new facts. In response, the ED later filed a reply opposing Bhandari’s plea for dismissal.
On July 5, the court declared Bhandari a fugitive in the money laundering case. The ED has alleged that he owns benami (proxy) properties in India, Dubai and the United Kingdom. These include properties in Vasant Vihar, Panchsheel Shopping Complex and Shahpur Jat in Delhi, as well as in Noida and Gurugram.
Several bank accounts are also said to be in his wife’s name. The ED has claimed Bhandari possesses assets worth over Rs 100 crore. This order has been challenged by Bhandari before the Delhi High Court, where the matter is pending.
In December 2023, the court recognised a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED against Bhandari. These supplementary charges, following the fugitive declaration in July, name UAE-based businessman CC Thampi and UK-based businessman Sumit Chadha.
Bhandari is allegedly a close associate of Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. According to the ED, after the chargesheet was filed, summons were issued to Sumit Chadha and his wife, but they did not appear before the agency.
According to the ED’s chargesheet, during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, Bhandari allegedly received commissions and purchased property in London, naming Robert Vadra as the alleged beneficial owner.
Vadra hasformally denied these allegations. Earlier, the ED had taken possession of a property in Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, registered in the name of SB Hospitality & Services Pvt Ltd, as part of the case it registered against Bhandari and others in 2017.