Court Reserves Order On ED Plea To Confiscate Sanjay Bhandari's Properties In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s plea to confiscate properties linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

He has been declared a fugitive in a money laundering case. Special Judge Sanjay Jindal directed that the order will be pronounced on February 16.

In the lead-up to this, on October 4, 2023, Bhandari had requested the court to dismiss the ED’s application for property confiscation, arguing that the ED should not be allowed to introduce new facts. In response, the ED later filed a reply opposing Bhandari’s plea for dismissal.

On July 5, the court declared Bhandari a fugitive in the money laundering case. The ED has alleged that he owns benami (proxy) properties in India, Dubai and the United Kingdom. These include properties in Vasant Vihar, Panchsheel Shopping Complex and Shahpur Jat in Delhi, as well as in Noida and Gurugram.

Several bank accounts are also said to be in his wife’s name. The ED has claimed Bhandari possesses assets worth over Rs 100 crore. This order has been challenged by Bhandari before the Delhi High Court, where the matter is pending.