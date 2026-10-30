ETV Bharat / state

Rouse Avenue Court Reserves Judgment On Petition Seeking FIR Against Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the BJP and RSS.

Special Judge Ruby Alka Gupta ordered the verdict to be pronounced on November 20. During the hearing on the day, written arguments were filed by advocate Gagan Gandhi on behalf of petitioner Ravindra Gupta and Prajwal Singh on behalf of Kharge.

Earlier, during a hearing on October 14, Kharge's statement was submitted to the court in a pen drive. The arguments on behalf of the petitioner were completed on that day. On September 28, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Kharge had said that the Magistrate Court had taken a legal decision by rejecting the demand for registration of an FIR against the Congress chief.

Earlier, on September 19, Kharge had refused to give a written undertaking that he would not make any defamatory statements against the RSS. Gupta stated that as a member of the RSS, he was hurt by the statements made by Kharge. He demanded that an FIR be registered against the senior Congress leader.