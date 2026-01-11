Rourkela Crash: Two Injured Airlifted To Mumbai 'On Personal Wish'
Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said the two injured, a couple, were airlifted to Mumbai on Sunday morning.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two passengers injured in the emergency crash landing of an aircraft near Rourkela were airlifted to Mumbai for treatment.
Speaking to media at the accident spot, Odisha's Commerce and Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee said two injured passengers (a couple), on their personal wish, were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. "The two passengers were under treatment in a private hospital in Rourkela. They wanted to go to the Mumbai hospital for further treatment. After getting clearance from the Rourkela hospital, they left for Mumbai," she said.
At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater Cessna aircraft (VT-KSS) of India One made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela on Saturday afternoon. A two-member medical team of the state government reached Rourkela on Sunday to monitor the condition of those injured in the mishap.
This apart, a team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reached the steel city to investigate the cause of the mishap. Officials from the state government said Chief Minister Mohan Charan has ordered all possible assistance to the injured. Padhee said the two pilots and two other passengers are undergoing in Rourkela's Jaypee Hospital. While the condition of one of the injured is being monitored, the others are stable, she said.
Officials said in order to aid the investigation team and expert medical professionals for timely assessment of the incident and treatment of patients, the state government has extended comprehensive logistical support. A state helicopter has been deployed to facilitate the movement of the investigation team and senior doctors to Rourkela.
Officers of the Directorate of Aviation are camping at Rourkela and are extending all necessary on-ground support to the district administration. Padhee is in charge of overall coordination and supervision, said an official.
Meanwhile, a three-member team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Sunday started its probe into the crash landing of a small aircraft near Rourkela. The AAIB team has already undertaken the aerial view of the aircraft crash landing incident in Rourkela, said the principal secretary.
"They have taken pictures of the crash landing site from the air by using a chopper provided by the state government. Later, they will also inspect the place where the aircraft made a crash landing," Padhee said.
The state government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the investigation, she said, adding that the probe is being done as per the guidelines and SOP of the DGCA.
