ETV Bharat / state

Rourkela Crash: Two Injured Airlifted To Mumbai 'On Personal Wish'

Bhubaneswar: Two passengers injured in the emergency crash landing of an aircraft near Rourkela were airlifted to Mumbai for treatment.

Speaking to media at the accident spot, Odisha's Commerce and Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee said two injured passengers (a couple), on their personal wish, were airlifted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. "The two passengers were under treatment in a private hospital in Rourkela. They wanted to go to the Mumbai hospital for further treatment. After getting clearance from the Rourkela hospital, they left for Mumbai," she said.

At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater Cessna aircraft (VT-KSS) of India One made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela on Saturday afternoon. A two-member medical team of the state government reached Rourkela on Sunday to monitor the condition of those injured in the mishap.

This apart, a team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reached the steel city to investigate the cause of the mishap. Officials from the state government said Chief Minister Mohan Charan has ordered all possible assistance to the injured. Padhee said the two pilots and two other passengers are undergoing in Rourkela's Jaypee Hospital. While the condition of one of the injured is being monitored, the others are stable, she said.