ETV Bharat / state

Rourkela Crash: Critically Injured Passenger Dies During Treatment

Rourkela: One of the six passengers injured in the crash of an Air India One aircraft in Rourkela succumbed at a private hospital here on Saturday.

The deceased, Sushant Kumar Biswal, died while arrangements were being made to airlift him from the private hospital in Rourkela to Mumbai. Biswal (47) was critically injured in the aircraft crash. Doctors said his condition deteriorated due to existing heart and kidney ailments along with a lung infection.

As Biswal's health condition deteriorated, it was decided to airlift him to Mumbai. But while being transferred to the air ambulance, he died due to a massive cardiac arrest at 4:23 pm, said authorities. Biswal's family members were present in Rourkela when he was being taken to the air ambulance.

India One Air expressed deep sorrow over Sushant's death and promised to compensate the affected family as soon as possible. On January 10, the private plane crashed near Jalda in Rourkela. Six passengers, including two pilots, were injured in the mishap. Among the passengers injured in the crash, Sushant's condition was critical.