Rourkela Crash: Critically Injured Passenger Dies During Treatment
Sushant Kumar Biswal died while arrangements were being made to airlift him from a private hospital in Rourkela to Mumbai.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Rourkela: One of the six passengers injured in the crash of an Air India One aircraft in Rourkela succumbed at a private hospital here on Saturday.
The deceased, Sushant Kumar Biswal, died while arrangements were being made to airlift him from the private hospital in Rourkela to Mumbai. Biswal (47) was critically injured in the aircraft crash. Doctors said his condition deteriorated due to existing heart and kidney ailments along with a lung infection.
As Biswal's health condition deteriorated, it was decided to airlift him to Mumbai. But while being transferred to the air ambulance, he died due to a massive cardiac arrest at 4:23 pm, said authorities. Biswal's family members were present in Rourkela when he was being taken to the air ambulance.
India One Air expressed deep sorrow over Sushant's death and promised to compensate the affected family as soon as possible. On January 10, the private plane crashed near Jalda in Rourkela. Six passengers, including two pilots, were injured in the mishap. Among the passengers injured in the crash, Sushant's condition was critical.
The accident occurred when the plane was enroute to Rourkela from Bhubaneswar. The single-engine aircraft, operated by India One Air, made an emergency landing at a field in Jalda area. The plane is suspected to have developed a mechanical fault mid-flight.
Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prasanna Pradhan had said, "The flight was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. There were four passengers and two crew members. The flight number is C-208."
Officials said that India One Air type of aircraft (Caravan 208) bearing Regn. VT-KSS was flying from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. The aircraft departed Bhubaneswar at 12:27 pm with two pilots and four passengers.
