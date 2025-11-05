ETV Bharat / state

Rottweiler Attacks Auto Driver After Argument In Dehradun, Owner Fined Rs 5,000

Dehradun: A Rottweiler attacked an auto driver during an argument in the Brooks and Wood Colony area of Doon Vihar. The incident occurred when the dog's owner, Rohit, allegedly released the leash of his pet during a heated exchange with auto driver Deep Narayan Yadav, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that Rohit was walking his Rottweiler on Rajpur Road on Tuesday when he got into an argument with Yadav. In anger, Rohit unleashed his dog, which bit the driver on the leg. The victim managed to escape after struggling with the dog and immediately went to the Jakhan police station to file a complaint.

The police called both parties for questioning, and after discussions, they reached a settlement. The matter was resolved without a formal case being registered. The injured driver received treatment, and the owner agreed to cover the medical expenses.