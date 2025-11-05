Rottweiler Attacks Auto Driver After Argument In Dehradun, Owner Fined Rs 5,000
A Rottweiler attacked a man in Dehradun after an argument. The dog's owner was fined and warned by the authorities
Published : November 5, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST
Dehradun: A Rottweiler attacked an auto driver during an argument in the Brooks and Wood Colony area of Doon Vihar. The incident occurred when the dog's owner, Rohit, allegedly released the leash of his pet during a heated exchange with auto driver Deep Narayan Yadav, police said on Wednesday.
Police said that Rohit was walking his Rottweiler on Rajpur Road on Tuesday when he got into an argument with Yadav. In anger, Rohit unleashed his dog, which bit the driver on the leg. The victim managed to escape after struggling with the dog and immediately went to the Jakhan police station to file a complaint.
The police called both parties for questioning, and after discussions, they reached a settlement. The matter was resolved without a formal case being registered. The injured driver received treatment, and the owner agreed to cover the medical expenses.
Meanwhile, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation was informed about the attack and conducted an inspection. Officials found that the Rottweiler had not been registered as required under new regulations. The Corporation imposed an on-the-spot fine of Rs 5,000 on Rohit and issued a strict warning. The owner then registered the dog and was instructed to get it sterilised within three months.
Dr Varun Aggarwal, Senior Veterinary Officer of the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, stated that registration of dangerous dog breeds is mandatory to maintain proper records and ensure public safety. He added that strict action will be taken against dog owners who allow such breeds to roam freely or without safety gear.
The civic body is also collecting affidavits from owners of dangerous breeds, confirming registration and sterilisation within three months. This incident comes four months after another serious Rottweiler attack in Rajpur ward, where a woman named Kaushalya Devi was badly injured by two dogs.
