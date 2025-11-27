ETV Bharat / state

Rotting Fruit Lures Black Bears To Kashmir Homes After Dark

Srinagar: As daylight fades in Kashmir and villages slip into an early, uneasy darkness, residents brace for the rustle of movement in orchards and along narrow lanes. Kashmir’s Asiatic black bears, driven by rotting fruit, shrinking buffer zones, and overflowing garbage, are stepping ever closer to human settlements, wildlife officials and experts say.

The latest encounters unfolded on Tuesday, when two black bears were rescued alive in separate operations in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Officials said the bear trapped in Shangus (Anantnag) was the same animal that injured a woman and a man a day earlier. Another was caught in a cage set by wildlife staff in Kokernag. Both were released back into forested areas after examination.

“We successfully managed to rescue the bears in cages set up by the department,” a wildlife official said. “The increase in sightings and attacks has people worried. Many villagers avoid going out after dark because they fear encounters in orchards and on village paths.”

Family of black bear during their night stroll (Special arrangement)

Bear and common leopard attacks typically rise during harvest season. This autumn has followed the same pattern, with dozens of injuries and several deaths reported across north, south, and central Kashmir. Wildlife experts say the core of the problem is human-altered landscapes and the growing availability of easy food.

“Bears are often drawn to fallen or rotting fruit. Bear attacks are most common during fruit harvesting. Fallen apples and food waste must be properly cleaned up. Stray dogs and leftover fruit create an ideal habitat for bears and leopards near homes,” a wildlife official posted in south Kashmir.