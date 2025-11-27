Rotting Fruit Lures Black Bears To Kashmir Homes After Dark
Kashmir's Asiatic black bears are stepping ever closer to human settlements, driven by rotting fruit, shrinking buffer zones, and overflowing garbage.
November 27, 2025
Srinagar: As daylight fades in Kashmir and villages slip into an early, uneasy darkness, residents brace for the rustle of movement in orchards and along narrow lanes. Kashmir’s Asiatic black bears, driven by rotting fruit, shrinking buffer zones, and overflowing garbage, are stepping ever closer to human settlements, wildlife officials and experts say.
The latest encounters unfolded on Tuesday, when two black bears were rescued alive in separate operations in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Officials said the bear trapped in Shangus (Anantnag) was the same animal that injured a woman and a man a day earlier. Another was caught in a cage set by wildlife staff in Kokernag. Both were released back into forested areas after examination.
“We successfully managed to rescue the bears in cages set up by the department,” a wildlife official said. “The increase in sightings and attacks has people worried. Many villagers avoid going out after dark because they fear encounters in orchards and on village paths.”
Bear and common leopard attacks typically rise during harvest season. This autumn has followed the same pattern, with dozens of injuries and several deaths reported across north, south, and central Kashmir. Wildlife experts say the core of the problem is human-altered landscapes and the growing availability of easy food.
“Bears are often drawn to fallen or rotting fruit. Bear attacks are most common during fruit harvesting. Fallen apples and food waste must be properly cleaned up. Stray dogs and leftover fruit create an ideal habitat for bears and leopards near homes,” a wildlife official posted in south Kashmir.
Khurshid Ahmad Shah, who heads the Wildlife Sciences Department at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology - Kashmir (SKUAST-K - K), said many wild animals have already learnt to live in proximity with people.
“Many leopards now live and reproduce among urban populations,” Shah said. “They depend on stray dogs for prey, and orchards provide food year-round. The conversion of paddy fields and pastures has made this transition even easier.”
He added that black bears are showing similar patterns. “Except in Dachigam National Park, most bears now live in highly populated areas. Our studies show that bears inside Dachigam never come down in search of food. Habitat security defines behaviour.”
Before hibernation, bears intensify feeding, Shah explained. As nocturnal animals, they move through orchards at night to consume as much as possible, often turning to improperly decomposed fruits and vegetables. “During this process, encounters with humans become more likely. As such, precautions must be taken,” he said.
Aaliya Mir, Education Officer and Programme Head for Wildlife SOS in Jammu and Kashmir, echoed the concern. She said most bear attacks have occurred in or near orchards, reinforcing how strongly bears are attracted to fruit, fresh or rotten. “Families of bears gather nutrition at this time before they make the final dash for the season. As such, it is not unusual that a rotten fruit trail is luring black bears to the doorsteps of humans,” she said.
Compounding the problem is the disposal of spoiled fruit, much of it caused by transport delays. Last month, the prolonged shutdown of the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway left the horticulture sector in crisis. The Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union estimated losses of around Rs 2000 crore. Thousands of trucks carrying apples were stranded, freight rates skyrocketed, and many farmers were forced to dump fruit that rotted before reaching markets.
“For around 20 days, nothing moved on the highway,” said Fayaz Ahmad Malik, president of the growers' association. “While the government remained unmoved, growers whose fruit had rotted dumped it silently and took the road back.”
