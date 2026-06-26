Five-day 'Rottelu Panduga' Festival Begins At Bara Shaheed Dargah In Nellore
Officials estimate that nearly 30 lakh devotees are likely to visit the shrine this year.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
Nellore: A five-day 'Rottelu Panduga' (bread distribution) festival began at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.
Devotees from neighbouring districts and various parts of the country are arriving in large numbers to visit the shrines of the 12 martyrs located in Nellore. The influx of devotees began four days prior to the commencement of this five-day festival.
Meanwhile, separate shelters for devotees, medical camps, police outposts, free meal distribution centres, drinking water, toilets and help desks have been established at different locations.
Steps have been taken to ensure that the devotees face no inconvenience. Officials estimate that nearly 30 lakh devotees are likely to visit the shrine this year. The festival began on Friday with the 'Sondal' procession.
The 'Gandham' (sandalwood paste) ceremony is scheduled on Saturday, the 'Rottelu Panduga' on Sunday, the 'Tahneel Fatiha' on Monday, and the concluding ceremony on Tuesday.
The sandalwood paste, brought in a procession of 12 vessels from the Kotamitta Aminia Mosque, will be applied to the martyrs' shrines amid prayers, performed by the head of the Kadapa Pedda Dargah.
Officials anticipate a large turnout of devotees to witness this event. Security arrangements are being managed by a force of 1,743 police personnel. A total of 125 fire personnel from Prakasam, Bapatla, Palnadu, Annamayya, Tirupati and Kadapa districts have also been deployed.
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