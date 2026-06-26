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Five-day 'Rottelu Panduga' Festival Begins At Bara Shaheed Dargah In Nellore

The Rottelu Panduga is a five-day festival at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore ( ETV Bharat )

Nellore: A five-day 'Rottelu Panduga' (bread distribution) festival began at Bara Shaheed Dargah in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Devotees from neighbouring districts and various parts of the country are arriving in large numbers to visit the shrines of the 12 martyrs located in Nellore. The influx of devotees began four days prior to the commencement of this five-day festival.

Meanwhile, separate shelters for devotees, medical camps, police outposts, free meal distribution centres, drinking water, toilets and help desks have been established at different locations.

Steps have been taken to ensure that the devotees face no inconvenience. Officials estimate that nearly 30 lakh devotees are likely to visit the shrine this year. The festival began on Friday with the 'Sondal' procession.