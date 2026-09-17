ETV Bharat / state

RoR System To Ease Train Traffic In Vijayawada Section, Likely To Become Operational By Year End

Vijayawada: A Rail-over-Rail (RoR) system is being developed around Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh as part of a major bypass project to ease severe train congestion at the busy junction.

The project features two specialized RoR flyovers enabling trains (particularly freight services) to cross over other tracks and bypass the main Vijayawada station entirely.

Even as freight transport accounts for lion's share of Vijayawada Division's revenue, trains are often unable to reach their destinations on time due to traffic congestion at the Vijayawada railway station. However, the issue is set to be resolved soon as a bypass is being constructed to divert goods trains coming from Kazipet and Secunderabad and to prevent them from having to enter Vijayawada city.

A 22-kilometre bypass railway line is taking shape between Rayanapadu and Mustabada. The construction of the RoR structures, undertaken a year ago at a cost of approximately Rs 500 crore, has reached the final stage. If everything goes as per plan, the line will become operational by the end of this year.

Work divided into three phases