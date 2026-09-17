RoR System To Ease Train Traffic In Vijayawada Section, Likely To Become Operational By Year End
The project features two specialized RoR flyovers enabling trains (particularly freight services) to cross over other tracks and bypass the main Vijayawada station entirely.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Vijayawada: A Rail-over-Rail (RoR) system is being developed around Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh as part of a major bypass project to ease severe train congestion at the busy junction.
The project features two specialized RoR flyovers enabling trains (particularly freight services) to cross over other tracks and bypass the main Vijayawada station entirely.
Even as freight transport accounts for lion's share of Vijayawada Division's revenue, trains are often unable to reach their destinations on time due to traffic congestion at the Vijayawada railway station. However, the issue is set to be resolved soon as a bypass is being constructed to divert goods trains coming from Kazipet and Secunderabad and to prevent them from having to enter Vijayawada city.
A 22-kilometre bypass railway line is taking shape between Rayanapadu and Mustabada. The construction of the RoR structures, undertaken a year ago at a cost of approximately Rs 500 crore, has reached the final stage. If everything goes as per plan, the line will become operational by the end of this year.
Work divided into three phases
Once the bypass becomes fully operational, the Rayanapadu and Gunadala stations will transform into full-fledged satellite stations. The two stations were developed into satellite stations at a cost of several crore rupees during the previous Krishna Pushkaram.
They will become fully operational by the time of the next Pushkaram. Passengers will be able to enter the city directly from the stations without having to travel to Vijayawada railway station. Both stations have been developed at a cost of Rs 150 crore under the Amrit Bharat scheme, said railway officials.
Conversion into satellite stations
The entire 22-km route is being developed in three sections. One section covers the 10-km stretch between Rayanapadu and Vijayawada North and East cabins. The six km route between Vijayawada North/East cabins and Gunadala became operational in 2023 and it serves as a crucial link for the bypass.
Another six km stretch between Gunadala and Mustabada is under construction. Once the three sections are fully interconnected, an alternative rail route from Rayanapadu to Mustabada will become available. The completion of the bypass is likely to further boost the freight revenue of Vijayawada Division.
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