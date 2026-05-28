ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Proposes Varanasi Model Ropeway System To Overcome Traffic Congestion

Hyderabad: Ropeways are mostly seen in hills and tourist spots, but the authorities in Hyderabad are ready with a plan to introduce a ropeway travel system across important parts of the city.

For this, the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) under the aegis of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority is designing an action plan to introduce the Varanasi model in Hyderabad.

The Varanasi model is the first public transport ropeway system in the country, where ropeway is being used as a mass transit system to overcome traffic congestion.

In Hyderabad too, the key proposals include connecting Metro and railway stations to nearby commercial and business complexes, besides connecting one tourist area with another to establish a ropeway circuit covering several nearby tourist attractions. The plan is to execute the project via the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, without the government having to pick up most of the burden.

As per the proposals under discussion, ropeways could connect popular destinations such as Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tombs through a 2 km aerial route. There is also a proposal to extend the network further towards Nehru Zoological Park, covering nearly 6 km in total. Plans are also being prepared for ropeway corridors between Tank Bund and Sanjeevaiah Park, along with routes in busy IT corridor areas.