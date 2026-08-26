Roorkee Double Murder: Man Shoots Dead Two sisters, Critically Injures Brother-In-Law Before Fleeing
Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning relatives and eyewitnesses while teams search for the accused following the Roorkee shooting.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:51 AM IST
Roorkee: Sensational double murder in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district has left the area shocked. Two sisters were allegedly shot dead by their own brother in Roorkee on Tuesday evening, August 25. The accused also allegedly shot his brother-in-law, who is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital.
The accused brother fled the spot after allegedly killing his two sisters. Police reached the scene after being informed about the incident and began investigating. A family dispute is currently being cited as the suspected reason behind the killings.
Police took both bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Gangnahar police station in Roorkee.
According to information, several rounds of gunfire were heard late Tuesday evening on August 25 on Ganeshpur-Azad Nagar-Paniyala Road in the Gangnahar police station area. The sound of gunshots caused panic among residents.
Shortly afterwards, residents learned that a man identified as Vicky had allegedly opened fire on his two sisters at different locations.
According to the information available, the accused first shot Shakuntala, a resident of Ganeshpur. He then went to Azad Nagar, where he allegedly opened fire on his other sister Pushpa and her husband.
Both sisters died on the spot, while Pushpa's husband sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital for treatment.
Following the incident, residents immediately informed police. News that two sisters from the same family had been killed created an atmosphere of mourning and fear in the area. Police teams reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
Police are currently investigating the case. Police are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area, while questioning eyewitnesses and family members. The accused is reported to have fled after the incident, and police teams are searching for him. The exact motive behind the killings has not yet been established.
SP Rural Shekhar Chandra Suyal said police had received information that a man named Vicky had allegedly killed his two sisters. A police team immediately reached the scene and inspected the spot. He said another person was also injured and had been sent to the hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the case from all angles.
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