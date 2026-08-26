ETV Bharat / state

Roorkee Double Murder: Man Shoots Dead Two sisters, Critically Injures Brother-In-Law Before Fleeing

Roorkee: Sensational double murder in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district has left the area shocked. Two sisters were allegedly shot dead by their own brother in Roorkee on Tuesday evening, August 25. The accused also allegedly shot his brother-in-law, who is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital.

The accused brother fled the spot after allegedly killing his two sisters. Police reached the scene after being informed about the incident and began investigating. A family dispute is currently being cited as the suspected reason behind the killings.

Police took both bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Gangnahar police station in Roorkee.

According to information, several rounds of gunfire were heard late Tuesday evening on August 25 on Ganeshpur-Azad Nagar-Paniyala Road in the Gangnahar police station area. The sound of gunshots caused panic among residents.

Shortly afterwards, residents learned that a man identified as Vicky had allegedly opened fire on his two sisters at different locations.