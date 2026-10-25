Roof Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Northeast Delhi
Rescue operations are underway even as no official information on the cause of the mishap and whether anyone was injured is not yet available.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The roof of an under-construction house collapsed at Milan Garden, Northeast Delhi on Sunday evening.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot which comes under Harsh Vihar police station area in Northeast Delhi. The incident caused panic in the area, and a crowd of locals gathered at the scene. Locals said, the Delhi Fire Service and police were immediately informed of the incident.
A team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority also arrived at the spot and joined rescue and relief operations. Official information regarding the cause of the collapse and whether anyone was injured or trapped in the debris is not yet available.
Police and related teams are assessing the situation at the spot and taking necessary action, said an official.
In September this year, a 45-year-old man was killed while two others sustained injuries after the roof of a bakery -- located in a building undergoing renovation -- collapsed in northeast Delhi's Tahirpur. The deceased was identified as Satish, who operated the bakery on the ground floor of the building in Tahirpur village.
The incident took place when construction work was underway on the first floor of the building. Satish and two workers -- Mahendra and Pappu -- were inside the bakery when the roof collapsed, officials said. Subsequently, locals rushed to the spot and pulled the trapped people out of the debris, also informing police and the fire department.
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