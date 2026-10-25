ETV Bharat / state

Roof Of Under-Construction House Collapses In Northeast Delhi

Rescue personnel at the incident spot ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The roof of an under-construction house collapsed at Milan Garden, Northeast Delhi on Sunday evening.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot which comes under Harsh Vihar police station area in Northeast Delhi. The incident caused panic in the area, and a crowd of locals gathered at the scene. Locals said, the Delhi Fire Service and police were immediately informed of the incident.

A team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority also arrived at the spot and joined rescue and relief operations. Official information regarding the cause of the collapse and whether anyone was injured or trapped in the debris is not yet available. Police and related teams are assessing the situation at the spot and taking necessary action, said an official.