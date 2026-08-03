ETV Bharat / state

Roof Collapse In Delhi's Usmanpur Claims Two Lives; Narrow Escape For 10-Year-Old Boy

New Delhi: At least two persons lost their lives in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area on Sunday night when the roof of a house suddenly collapsed in JP Nagar, Fifth Pushta, Ghonda.

Police said a husband and wife were killed after being trapped under the debris, while their 10-year-old son had a miraculous escape as he had stepped out of the room just two minutes before the collapse.

The deceased have been identified as Tinku (32) and his wife Urmila (30), both natives of the Etah and Mainpuri region of Uttar Pradesh. The couple lived in a rented house in JP Nagar. Their son, Akash, survived as he had left the room moments before the roof caved in.