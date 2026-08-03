Roof Collapse In Delhi's Usmanpur Claims Two Lives; Narrow Escape For 10-Year-Old Boy
A couple died after their house roof collapsed in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur, while their 10-year-old son escaped death by a whisker.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
New Delhi: At least two persons lost their lives in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area on Sunday night when the roof of a house suddenly collapsed in JP Nagar, Fifth Pushta, Ghonda.
Police said a husband and wife were killed after being trapped under the debris, while their 10-year-old son had a miraculous escape as he had stepped out of the room just two minutes before the collapse.
The deceased have been identified as Tinku (32) and his wife Urmila (30), both natives of the Etah and Mainpuri region of Uttar Pradesh. The couple lived in a rented house in JP Nagar. Their son, Akash, survived as he had left the room moments before the roof caved in.
#WATCH | Delhi | A roof of the house collapsed in JP Nagar, Gonda area, in Jaiprakash Nagar of North-East Delhi, Usmanpur. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Oly7hODfiS— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026
Preliminary investigation suggests that the house was around 20 years old. Police suspect that incessant rainfall caused water and debris to accumulate on the roof, weakening the structure and leading to the collapse.
Following the incident, teams from New Usmanpur Police Station, Delhi Fire Services and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached the spot. The bodies were sent to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.
Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said, "The department received a call about the house collapse near Hansraj Dairy, Ganwari Extension, Usmanpur, around 10.30 pm. Three water tenders and one Incident Response Team (IRT) from the Shastri Park fire station were rushed to the site."
Officials found that the roof of a G+1 building spread over nearly 120 square feet had collapsed, trapping the couple underneath. Residents and police had already rescued them before firefighters arrived and shifted them to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in a CATS ambulance, where doctors declared them dead.
Police are investigating whether the collapse was caused solely by the dilapidated condition of the building or if negligence also played a role.
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