ETV Bharat / state

Rongali Bihu 2026 To Turn Somber As Assam's Music Fraternity Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg

By Dipanjali Sarma

Guwahati: The Assamese New Year, which falls in April, ushers in the vibrant festival of Rongali Bihu. For centuries, Bihu celebrations were held in open agricultural fields. However, over the past four decades, this agrarian festival has evolved into a more modern format. There are now organised stage performances, which have become a central feature of the festival. Every year, thousands of Bihu events are held across Assam from mid-April to mid-May, but this year is set to be different.

Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, whose fame extended beyond national borders, passed away in September 2025 in Singapore. His death, currently under police investigation and subject to court proceedings, remains controversial. Millions of his fans continue to run a social media campaign under the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, as many believe that the iconic musician was killed in Singapore and the death didn't just happen due to drowning.

Amid the grief period, many artists of the Assamese music industry have decided to refrain from performing at this year’s Bihu events. Singers like Joi Baruah and Maitrayee Patar have already announced that they will not participate in any functions this season.

Members of the artist community have expressed sorrow over the loss of the cultural icon. While many admit they are not in the frame of mind to celebrate wholeheartedly, they also acknowledge the need to continue working for their livelihood. "The show must go on," several artists said. They said this year's Bihu events will be a tribute to the late legend.