Rongali Bihu 2026 To Turn Somber As Assam's Music Fraternity Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg
Every year, thousands of Bihu events are held across Assam from mid-April to mid-May, but this year is set to be different.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
By Dipanjali Sarma
Guwahati: The Assamese New Year, which falls in April, ushers in the vibrant festival of Rongali Bihu. For centuries, Bihu celebrations were held in open agricultural fields. However, over the past four decades, this agrarian festival has evolved into a more modern format. There are now organised stage performances, which have become a central feature of the festival. Every year, thousands of Bihu events are held across Assam from mid-April to mid-May, but this year is set to be different.
Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, whose fame extended beyond national borders, passed away in September 2025 in Singapore. His death, currently under police investigation and subject to court proceedings, remains controversial. Millions of his fans continue to run a social media campaign under the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, as many believe that the iconic musician was killed in Singapore and the death didn't just happen due to drowning.
Amid the grief period, many artists of the Assamese music industry have decided to refrain from performing at this year’s Bihu events. Singers like Joi Baruah and Maitrayee Patar have already announced that they will not participate in any functions this season.
Members of the artist community have expressed sorrow over the loss of the cultural icon. While many admit they are not in the frame of mind to celebrate wholeheartedly, they also acknowledge the need to continue working for their livelihood. "The show must go on," several artists said. They said this year's Bihu events will be a tribute to the late legend.
Popular Assamese singer Kallol Barthakur said that Bohag (Rongali) Bihu without “Zubeen da” feels incomplete. Recalling the legend's words, he said, "Zubeen Garg always believed that an artist must continue working regardless of circumstances." He added that this year's celebrations would focus on honouring the singer's legacy and introducing his music to younger generations.
Singer Padmanav Bordoloi said, "Our hearts are heavy in Zubeen da's absence, and the enthusiasm is not the same. But he taught us that work is our true duty."
Youth favourite Bhrigu Kashyap also shared his reluctance to celebrate this year. “We don’t feel like organising events under these circumstances. But Zubeen Sir always believed his creations should never stagnate. His work will continue to enrich Assamese culture for generations," he said.
Singer Gitali Devi said that Zubeen Garg would not have wanted Bihu to be neglected. "He always stood for the welfare of artists. We must keep his spirit alive through our performances," she said.
Rupali Kashyap said that this year's performances would be more about responsibility than emotion. Meanwhile, artist Kumar Bhabesh, who had earlier cancelled his shows following Garg’s death, confirmed that he would return to the stage this season and dedicate his performances as a tribute to the late icon.
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