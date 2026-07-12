‘Romantic Rivalry’: How A Petrol Pump Became Scene Of Chilling Revenge Plot In Rajasthan
A masked man in Alwar shot petrol pump salesman over a romantic rivalry. The attacker was arrested by police within an hour, reports Piyush Pathak.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Alwar: A terrifying crime unfolded at a petrol pump in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Saturday when a masked man approached a salesman on a bike and calmly asked for petrol like a usual customer. But, within seconds the entire scene and an otherwise ordinary day at the fuel station changed as he pulled out a pistol and fired at the salesman, injuring him critically.
“Moments after refueling, the man dialed a phone number to confirm the identity of the salesman standing before him. He suddenly pulled out a country-made pistol, fired a single shot at the salesman, hitting him in the shoulder, and escaped before anyone could react,” said police, citing the eyewitnesses and CCTV footage.
The injured salesman Sachin was first rushed to the district hospital before being referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment, per officials. Preliminary investigation revealed the accused, Jagat Gujjar, was on a carefully planned mission to kill salesman Sachin at the Burja Bypass petrol pump, seeking “revenge for talking to a girl” he was romantically interested in.
अलवर के बुर्जा पेट्रोल पंप पर बाइक में पेट्रोल भराने आये बदमाश ने पैसे मांगने पर सेल्समेंन को मारी गोली, आये दिन ऐसी अपराध की घटनाएं होना शासन व प्रशासन पर सवाल खड़े करती है ।— Sher Singh Meena (@ShersinghFire) July 11, 2026
ऐसे मेरा पुलिस प्रशासन से निवेदन है कि अपराधियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार कर कठोर कार्यवाही करे !
@Bhajanlal pic.twitter.com/TnqSmZsT5o
“The shooting was allegedly the result of a romantic rivalry that had been brewing behind the scenes. The accused Gujjar believed Sachin was in contact with a young woman with whom he himself was involved,” said Alwar police.
Police claim the woman had shared Sachin’s phone number and physical description with the accused, enabling him to identify his target with precision. The crime had been meticulously planned long before the trigger was pulled, they added.
“Before entering Alwar, Gujjar allegedly traveled from Kathumar and, to avoid being traced, robbed a young man of his motorcycle at gunpoint using a country-made pistol. Riding the stolen bike and concealing his face with a mask, Gujjar reached the petrol pump and executed the attack exactly as planned,” police said.
Soon after the firing, Alwar Police formed a special team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (SP)-Rural Priyanka Raghuvanshi and imposed district-wide checkpoints.
“The accused was arrested within an hour after the firing. Cases have been registered against him at both the Kathumar and Sadar police stations,” said SP Sudhir Chaudhary. “The investigation is continuing and will also examine whether the young woman had any role in the planning of the crime or prior knowledge of the attack,” he added.
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