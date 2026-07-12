ETV Bharat / state

‘Romantic Rivalry’: How A Petrol Pump Became Scene Of Chilling Revenge Plot In Rajasthan

Screengrab of CCTV Footage ( Special arrangement )

Alwar: A terrifying crime unfolded at a petrol pump in Rajasthan’s Alwar on Saturday when a masked man approached a salesman on a bike and calmly asked for petrol like a usual customer. But, within seconds the entire scene and an otherwise ordinary day at the fuel station changed as he pulled out a pistol and fired at the salesman, injuring him critically. “Moments after refueling, the man dialed a phone number to confirm the identity of the salesman standing before him. He suddenly pulled out a country-made pistol, fired a single shot at the salesman, hitting him in the shoulder, and escaped before anyone could react,” said police, citing the eyewitnesses and CCTV footage. The injured salesman Sachin was first rushed to the district hospital before being referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment, per officials. Preliminary investigation revealed the accused, Jagat Gujjar, was on a carefully planned mission to kill salesman Sachin at the Burja Bypass petrol pump, seeking “revenge for talking to a girl” he was romantically interested in.