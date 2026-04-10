ETV Bharat / state

Romanian Tourist Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Hotel Near Rishikesh

Rishikesh: A 30-year-old Romanian tourist died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a hotel in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Tehri district near Rishikesh, a popular vacation spot, on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the tourist, identified as Todos Denis Cristina, had been staying at a hotel in Tapovan since April 6 but she fell from another hotel in the area.

An officer of Muniki Reti police station said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 am and Cristina sustained critical injuries. Hostel staff immediately rushed her to the Sub-District Hospital in Rishikesh, where doctors pronounced her brought dead.

Police said, preliminary investigation suggests the incident to be a case of suicide. As per information provided to the police by locals, Cristina's behaviour was somewhat erratic prior to the incident. Investigators suspect that the woman may have been suffering from mental health issues.