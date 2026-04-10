Romanian Tourist Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Hotel Near Rishikesh
Police said preliminary probe suggests she died by suicide and could be suffering from mental illness. The Romanian Embassy has been informed, they said.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Rishikesh: A 30-year-old Romanian tourist died after allegedly falling from the third floor of a hotel in Tapovan in Uttarakhand's Tehri district near Rishikesh, a popular vacation spot, on Thursday, police said.
According to the police, the tourist, identified as Todos Denis Cristina, had been staying at a hotel in Tapovan since April 6 but she fell from another hotel in the area.
An officer of Muniki Reti police station said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 am and Cristina sustained critical injuries. Hostel staff immediately rushed her to the Sub-District Hospital in Rishikesh, where doctors pronounced her brought dead.
Police said, preliminary investigation suggests the incident to be a case of suicide. As per information provided to the police by locals, Cristina's behaviour was somewhat erratic prior to the incident. Investigators suspect that the woman may have been suffering from mental health issues.
Pradeep Chauhan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Muniki Reti police station said the tragic incident has left everyone in shock. Police have secured the CCTV footage of the premises and the Romanian Embassy has been informed, Chauhan said.
The woman's body is currently kept in the mortuary of the government hospital. The police are now awaiting instructions from the Romanian Embassy for completing necessary formalities. It is only after receiving the Embassy's nod that the autopsy will be conducted and further legal proceedings initiated, police added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Also Read: