Rolex, the Wild Elephant Released From Captivity, Found Dead In Forest
The elephant, captured for frequent crop raids and released after a month in captivity, died after slipping near a stream; officials launch an investigation.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST
Coimbatore: The sudden death of Rolex, the wild elephant captured in Thondamuthur last month, has come as an unexpected shock.
Residents in Thondamuthur and Kempanur had repeatedly complained that the elephant was damaging crops. On October 17, the forest department tranquilised and captured it. Rolex was kept in a wooden kraal at the Topslip Varakaliar camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve for nearly a month, and on November 12, it was released into the Manthiri Mattam forest area with a radio collar for monitoring.
According to Anamalai Tiger Reserve Field Director Venkatesh, the team was tracking the elephant regularly. They picked up a signal around 11.45 a.m. yesterday and continued monitoring until about 2 p.m. Rolex then moved towards a stream to drink water. The ground there was slightly sloped and slippery. The elephant slipped, fell, and by the time staff managed to reach the spot, roughly half an hour later, it had died.
Venkatesh said this delay also affected how quickly photos and videos could be sent from the field. A special team is now examining the site, and a post-mortem will follow.
He added that the terrain was not steep, just uneven and moist, and there were no signs that the tranquilisation from 12 days earlier played any role. He also pointed out a similar past case where an elephant near Gudalur died after stumbling on rocky ground while grazing.
The area where Rolex was released has adequate water and fodder, he said, and the elephant had been feeding well. Only about 10 percent of relocated elephants stay in their new territories, and Rolex was among 23 elephants moved in recent years. Exact details will be shared on November 27.
The forest department has also released videos and GPS maps showing Rolex moving around the Manampalli forest area for more than 10 days after its release.