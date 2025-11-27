ETV Bharat / state

Rolex, the Wild Elephant Released From Captivity, Found Dead In Forest

Coimbatore: The sudden death of Rolex, the wild elephant captured in Thondamuthur last month, has come as an unexpected shock.

Residents in Thondamuthur and Kempanur had repeatedly complained that the elephant was damaging crops. On October 17, the forest department tranquilised and captured it. Rolex was kept in a wooden kraal at the Topslip Varakaliar camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve for nearly a month, and on November 12, it was released into the Manthiri Mattam forest area with a radio collar for monitoring.

According to Anamalai Tiger Reserve Field Director Venkatesh, the team was tracking the elephant regularly. They picked up a signal around 11.45 a.m. yesterday and continued monitoring until about 2 p.m. Rolex then moved towards a stream to drink water. The ground there was slightly sloped and slippery. The elephant slipped, fell, and by the time staff managed to reach the spot, roughly half an hour later, it had died.

Venkatesh said this delay also affected how quickly photos and videos could be sent from the field. A special team is now examining the site, and a post-mortem will follow.