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Lucknow KGMU Conversion Case: UP STF Report Flags Complaints Across Four Departments; Govt Seeks ATR

A junior woman doctor at KGMU accused resident Dr Ramijuddin Nayak of the Pathology Department in December 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: A 10-month investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) into allegations of sexual exploitation, blackmail and pressure for religious conversion at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has brought complaints from four departments under scrutiny.

The STF report has flagged allegations involving women doctors, nursing staff and other female employees in the Pathology, Gandhi Ward, Microbiology and Radiology departments. It has also raised questions about the alleged failure of some senior doctors and university officials to act on complaints and their purported attempts to shield those accused.

Following the report, the Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Department wrote to the KGMU Registrar on October 30, directing the university to initiate action against employees and officials named in the findings. The government has also sought an action-taken report from the university administration.

Complaint By Junior Doc Triggered Probe

The case came to light in December 2025, when a junior woman doctor at KGMU accused resident Dr Ramijuddin Nayak of the Pathology Department, of entering into a relationship with her on the promise of marriage.

She subsequently alleged that he pressured her to convert to another religion and used private photographs and videos to blackmail her when she resisted.

On December 17, 2025, the woman doctor reportedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills. The matter subsequently reached the police, and a case was registered at Chowk police station on December 23.

The accused doctor was arrested on January 9, 2026. Following the incident, further complaints from women doctors and other staff members reportedly emerged, prompting the authorities to expand the investigation and hand it over to the STF.

Complaints From Four Departments

The STF report refers to allegations involving four sections of the university:

Pathology: Apart from resident Dr Ramijuddin, another doctor, Adil, has been named in a complaint by a female employee.

Apart from resident Dr Ramijuddin, another doctor, Adil, has been named in a complaint by a female employee. Gandhi Ward: Nursing staff members Nafis and Furkan have been accused of allegedly entering into relationships with female employees, exploiting them and pressuring them to marry.

Nursing staff members Nafis and Furkan have been accused of allegedly entering into relationships with female employees, exploiting them and pressuring them to marry. Microbiology: Shafat Ali Khan, a contractual employee, has been accused of molesting a female computer operator and pressuring her to convert and marry him.

Shafat Ali Khan, a contractual employee, has been accused of molesting a female computer operator and pressuring her to convert and marry him. Radiology: A complaint against Dr. Rizwan alleges that he blackmailed two women doctors and pressured them to convert.

These are allegations cited in the STF report and remain subject to further investigation and due process.

STF Report Names 'Islamic Medics'

The investigation has also referred to a group described as 'Islamic Medics'. According to the report, activities under the names Islamic Student Group and subsequently Islamic Medical Group were reported at Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra.

The report mentions alleged links between some KGMU doctors and the group, naming Professor Usman Kausar, Dr Ahmed and Dr Kaleem. It also refers to Dr S A Abbas and former employee Naseem Khan.

The STF has included details gathered during its inquiry into the alleged contacts and activities of these individuals. The nature and extent of their involvement, if any, will require further examination.