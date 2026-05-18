ETV Bharat / state

Rohtas Gold Trader Opens Tea-Pakora Shop As Sales Dip

Rohtas: With a sharp decline in gold sales following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity, merchants associated with the trade are facing a severe economic crisis, as the very means of their livelihood are now at stake.

Amid this, a gold trader from Bihar's Rohtas has opened a shop selling tea and pakoras instead, as the number of customers has dwindled sharply. In the trade for over a decade, Sachchidanand Prasad said he was left with no other viable option to sustain his family amid the crisis.

"My shop used to be bustling with customers from morning till evening. During the wedding and festive seasons, there was often barely enough room to stand inside the shop. However, the situation has undergone a complete transformation over the past few months. Now, the shop remains deserted throughout the day, and customer arrivals have dwindled to a negligible level," Prasad said.

Baffled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to refrain from buying gold, he said, "I simply cannot comprehend why he would issue such a directive. On one hand, China is strengthening its economy by purchasing gold, while the act of buying gold is being effectively put on hold for a year in India. Since customers are no longer visiting our shop, we have been compelled to open a tea-pakora stall," Prasad said.

He noted that the gold trade relies entirely on trust and the purchasing activity of customers. "When people cease to buy gold, the business gets severely impacted. Shop rent, electricity bills, employee salaries, and other operational expenses continue to rise steadily, while revenue dries up. Now, sustaining a family has become a struggle," he added.