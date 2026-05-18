Rohtas Gold Trader Opens Tea-Pakora Shop As Sales Dip
In the trade for over a decade, Sachchidanand Prasad said he was left with no other viable option to sustain his family amid the crisis.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
Rohtas: With a sharp decline in gold sales following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for austerity, merchants associated with the trade are facing a severe economic crisis, as the very means of their livelihood are now at stake.
Amid this, a gold trader from Bihar's Rohtas has opened a shop selling tea and pakoras instead, as the number of customers has dwindled sharply. In the trade for over a decade, Sachchidanand Prasad said he was left with no other viable option to sustain his family amid the crisis.
"My shop used to be bustling with customers from morning till evening. During the wedding and festive seasons, there was often barely enough room to stand inside the shop. However, the situation has undergone a complete transformation over the past few months. Now, the shop remains deserted throughout the day, and customer arrivals have dwindled to a negligible level," Prasad said.
Baffled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to refrain from buying gold, he said, "I simply cannot comprehend why he would issue such a directive. On one hand, China is strengthening its economy by purchasing gold, while the act of buying gold is being effectively put on hold for a year in India. Since customers are no longer visiting our shop, we have been compelled to open a tea-pakora stall," Prasad said.
He noted that the gold trade relies entirely on trust and the purchasing activity of customers. "When people cease to buy gold, the business gets severely impacted. Shop rent, electricity bills, employee salaries, and other operational expenses continue to rise steadily, while revenue dries up. Now, sustaining a family has become a struggle," he added.
Prasad has been associated with the bullion trade for years and enjoys a well-established reputation in the locality. However, the market downturn has severely impacted his financial stability.
Targeting the Centre, RJD leader Guddu Chandravanshi said the government's policies are having an adverse effect on small traders. If people stop purchasing gold, the livelihoods of thousands of families would be jeopardised, he added.
"Lakhs of people are associated with the bullion trade. This includes not only large-scale merchants but also artisans, labourers, small shopkeepers, and their families. If this trade comes to a standstill, the impact will be felt most by the poor and the middle class," Chandravanshi said.
Chief Councillor Shashi Kumari, who inaugurated the tea-pakora stall, acknowledged difficulties faced by traders as a serious concern and asserted that the government ought to take into account the specific circumstances of small-scale traders before issuing any decision or appeal.
"The business community constitutes the backbone of the nation's economy. If small shopkeepers face distress, it will have repercussions on both society and the market. The government must implement measures to ensure the continuity of trade while simultaneously safeguarding the livelihoods of the people," she noted.
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