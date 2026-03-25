ETV Bharat / state

'Missiles Flew Near Aircraft While Returning Home', Marine Engineer From Haryana's Rohtak Recalls Ordeal In Qatar

Rohtak: Surendra Kala of Haryana's Rohtak still recounts his journey back home from Qatar when missiles flew close to his aircraft.

Kala, a marine engineer, saw the the conflict in the Middle East from close quarters during his posting in Qatar. However, he returned home safely 26 days after the hostilities started. "It was terrifying. I saw missiles in the sky from the aircraft in which I was returning home and shot some short videos," he said, adding the pilot showed presence of mind and changed the course of the aircraft.

A resident of Mayna village in Rohtak, Kala had been to Qatar in February and a few days later the hostilities started. "As we got to work, an emergency alert was issued by the local authorities. With missiles flying overhead, everybody was terrified," he said.