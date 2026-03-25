'Missiles Flew Near Aircraft While Returning Home', Marine Engineer From Haryana's Rohtak Recalls Ordeal In Qatar
Surendra Kala returned home safely 26 days after the hostilities started in the Middle East.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Rohtak: Surendra Kala of Haryana's Rohtak still recounts his journey back home from Qatar when missiles flew close to his aircraft.
Kala, a marine engineer, saw the the conflict in the Middle East from close quarters during his posting in Qatar. However, he returned home safely 26 days after the hostilities started. "It was terrifying. I saw missiles in the sky from the aircraft in which I was returning home and shot some short videos," he said, adding the pilot showed presence of mind and changed the course of the aircraft.
A resident of Mayna village in Rohtak, Kala had been to Qatar in February and a few days later the hostilities started. "As we got to work, an emergency alert was issued by the local authorities. With missiles flying overhead, everybody was terrified," he said.
He said that the situation in Qatar was quite sensitive. However, the country's government did not stop posting on social media and remained in control of the situation. Surendra said gas pipelines in Qatar have suffered heavy damage due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. "If the war does not end soon, there may be severe gas and fuel shortages in many countries, including India," he warned, adding it could take three to four years for supplies to return to normal if the war ends soon.
Surendra said he and the other Indians thanked the government of Qatar and the Central government for their safe return. He thanked ETV Bharat for making the country and the world aware of his plight through its responsible reporting when he was stranded in Qatar.
ETV Bharat had highlighted the plight of Kala in a report published on March 1. Kala had shared several videos on social media with his friends. A video showed a ball of smoke rising in the sky after a missile strike.
Surendra's family in Rohtak were scared and had sought diplomatic initiatives to ensure Kala's safe return to India.
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