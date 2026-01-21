Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooter Injured in STF Encounter In Rohtak, Rs 20,000 Rewarded Accused Arrested
Published : January 21, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Rohtak: Haryana Police had an encounter with a shooter linked to the notorious ‘Himanshu Bhau Gang’ in Rohtak. The accused, Aman alias Kaku, who had earlier carried out a deadly attack on former Himachal Pradesh MLA Bambar Thakur, was shot in the leg by the Special Task Force (STF) during an operation in Sampla late Tuesday evening.
The injured shooter was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment. Sampla police have registered a case against him under various sections of the law. Notably, Aman alias Kaku was also carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 in connection with another criminal case.
A resident of Ritauli village in the district, Aman alias Kaku is an active member of the ‘Himanshu Bhau Gang’. Along with his associates, he carried out a life-threatening attack on former Bilaspur Sadar MLA Bambar Thakur on March 14 last year. Thakur narrowly escaped death after being shot in the thigh, while his personal security officer was also injured in the firing. Following the incident, Bilaspur Sadar Police had registered a case under multiple sections.
After the attack, Aman alias Kaku remained in constant touch with gangster Himanshu Bhau. Subsequently, on May 26, 2025, another case was registered against him at Sadar Police Station in Rohtak under various sections. In this case, police announced a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest. He had been evading arrest for nearly 10 months by frequently changing locations.
Several cases are also registered against Aman alias Kaku at Shivaji Colony Police Station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. SP Surendra Singh Bhoria said, “On Tuesday, the Special Task Force received information that Aman alias Kaku was present in the Sampla area. Acting on the tip-off, the police cordoned off the Beri Road outer bypass bridge. During the encounter, he was shot in the leg. He has been admitted to PGIMS for treatment, and weapons have been recovered from his possession.”
Meanwhile, gangster Himanshu Bhau is reportedly operating his gang from abroad. He fled the country using a fake passport, and Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him.
