Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooter Injured in STF Encounter In Rohtak, Rs 20,000 Rewarded Accused Arrested

Rohtak: Haryana Police had an encounter with a shooter linked to the notorious ‘Himanshu Bhau Gang’ in Rohtak. The accused, Aman alias Kaku, who had earlier carried out a deadly attack on former Himachal Pradesh MLA Bambar Thakur, was shot in the leg by the Special Task Force (STF) during an operation in Sampla late Tuesday evening.

The injured shooter was admitted to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment. Sampla police have registered a case against him under various sections of the law. Notably, Aman alias Kaku was also carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 in connection with another criminal case.

A resident of Ritauli village in the district, Aman alias Kaku is an active member of the ‘Himanshu Bhau Gang’. Along with his associates, he carried out a life-threatening attack on former Bilaspur Sadar MLA Bambar Thakur on March 14 last year. Thakur narrowly escaped death after being shot in the thigh, while his personal security officer was also injured in the firing. Following the incident, Bilaspur Sadar Police had registered a case under multiple sections.