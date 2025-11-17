Rohtak Doctor Detained For Questioning Over Delhi Red Fort Blast, Later Released
Since 2023, Priyanka Sharma has been on study leave to pursue an MD in General Medicine in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 1:35 AM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2025 at 1:53 AM IST
Rohtak/Nuh: Priyanka Sharma, a doctor from Rohtak in Haryana, was briefly detained for questioning in connection with the Delhi blasts case before she was released by the police.
Giving details, Bharat Bhushan, Priyanka's brother, said that at the time of her detention, she was speaking with her family members via video call.
According to him, on Saturday at 9 p.m., Priyanka spoke to her kin on a video call. Five minutes later, a police team arrived at her hostel and knocked on the door.
Priyanka's phone was then disconnected and at 11:30 p.m., Bharat received a message from her brother-in-law, Anirudh, that the police had detained Priyanka.
At 12:30 a.m., Priyanka called to inform him that she had been released after being questioned. However, her mobile phone was sent to the lab for investigation. Bharat informed that Priyanka was questioned about Dr Adil Ahmed, who was Priyanka's senior at the same medical college and was also posted there.
The detained doctor, a resident of Janta Colony in Rohtak, is a final-year MD student in General Medicine at the Government Medical College in Anantnag. She works as a doctor at the Community Health Centre in Dighal village, Jhajjar. She completed her MBBS from Khanpur Medical College in Sonipat.
Since 2023, she has been on study leave to pursue an MD in General Medicine in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. Priyanka was married in Bajina village, Bhiwani district.
Priyanka's husband, Anirudh Sharma, is a medical officer at the Civil Hospital in Bhiwani. Meanwhile, police cordoned off the house in Nuh's Hidayat Colony, where suspected terrorist Umar had been staying for approximately 10 days on rent. This house is said to belong to a woman named Afsana. A heavy police force is deployed outside the house, and personnel searched the house.
It is believed that Umar planned the Delhi bombings from this house. Agencies said more people involved in this network may be arrested in the coming days.