Rohtak Doctor Detained For Questioning Over Delhi Red Fort Blast, Later Released

Priyanka Sharma was detained when she was talking to her family members over video call. ( ETV Bharat )

Rohtak/Nuh: Priyanka Sharma, a doctor from Rohtak in Haryana, was briefly detained for questioning in connection with the Delhi blasts case before she was released by the police.

Giving details, Bharat Bhushan, Priyanka's brother, said that at the time of her detention, she was speaking with her family members via video call.

According to him, on Saturday at 9 p.m., Priyanka spoke to her kin on a video call. Five minutes later, a police team arrived at her hostel and knocked on the door.

Priyanka's phone was then disconnected and at 11:30 p.m., Bharat received a message from her brother-in-law, Anirudh, that the police had detained Priyanka.

At 12:30 a.m., Priyanka called to inform him that she had been released after being questioned. However, her mobile phone was sent to the lab for investigation. Bharat informed that Priyanka was questioned about Dr Adil Ahmed, who was Priyanka's senior at the same medical college and was also posted there.