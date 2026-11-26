ETV Bharat / state

Rohtak Dhaba Firing: Four Killed By Unidentified Assailants, Gang Rivalry Suspected

Rohtak: Four youths were killed in a suspected gang-related attack at Milan Dhaba near Kharawar village in Haryana's Rohtak district late Wednesday night, triggering panic in the area.

Three of the victims were from Dighal village in Jhajjar district, while the fourth was from the Beri area.

Following the incident, Inspector General (IG) of the Rohtak Police Range, Hamid Akhtar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit, and other senior district police officials arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

According to the police, the four youths had arrived at the dhaba late at night to have a meal when unidentified assailants came in a car and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

In view of the gravity of the incident, teams from the Crime Investigation Agency, the Special Cell, and the forensic experts conducted a thorough inspection of the scene. The police are currently working to identify the assailants based on evidence gathered from the site, an official said.