Rohtak Dhaba Firing: Four Killed By Unidentified Assailants, Gang Rivalry Suspected
The victims were having meal at a dhaba when the assailants came in a car and opened indiscriminate fire on them.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:28 PM IST
Rohtak: Four youths were killed in a suspected gang-related attack at Milan Dhaba near Kharawar village in Haryana's Rohtak district late Wednesday night, triggering panic in the area.
Three of the victims were from Dighal village in Jhajjar district, while the fourth was from the Beri area.
Following the incident, Inspector General (IG) of the Rohtak Police Range, Hamid Akhtar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rajpurohit, and other senior district police officials arrived at the scene to assess the situation.
According to the police, the four youths had arrived at the dhaba late at night to have a meal when unidentified assailants came in a car and opened indiscriminate fire on them.
In view of the gravity of the incident, teams from the Crime Investigation Agency, the Special Cell, and the forensic experts conducted a thorough inspection of the scene. The police are currently working to identify the assailants based on evidence gathered from the site, an official said.
Senior police officials are closely monitoring the case while an investigation is underway, exploring various angles to determine the motive behind the killings and to identify those involved.
Preliminary information suggests that the incident may be linked to an ongoing gang war between the victims and the assailants. Furthermore, it is speculated that the incident could be connected to the recent murder of a youth in Jhajjar's Dighal village. However, the police have not yet officially confirmed the involvement of any specific gang.
Upon learning of the attack, the victims' families and a large number of villagers gathered at PGIMS, Rohtak, where the victims had earlier been shifted.
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