Rohtak ASI Suicide: Haryana CM Meets Family, Assures Of Proper Probe

Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met the family of ASI Sandeep Lathar, who died by suicide a day earlier, and assured them of a thorough investigation. Cabinet Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Mahipal Dhanda accompanied Sainin during his visit.

The family members of Lathar have refused to cremate his body and demanded the immediate arrest of the IPS officer's wife, Amneet P Kumar. Currently, Lathar's body has been taken to his maternal uncle's house on Ladhaut Road in Rohtak.

"The Chief Minister has assured us. We demand justice. The video left by Sandeep should be properly investigated. He (CM) has expressed condolences to the family and assured justice. The entire family will sit together and decide their next steps," Satyawan Lathar, a family member, said.

Sanjay Lathar, Sandeep's cousin, said, "We have demanded a judicial inquiry. We will only allow a postmortem after an FIR is filed. The last video message of my brother should be investigated thoroughly, and an FIR should be filed based on it. The Chief Minister has assured a proper investigation."