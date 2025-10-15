Rohtak ASI Suicide: Haryana CM Meets Family, Assures Of Proper Probe
Refusing to cremate the body, the family has demanded the immediate arrest of Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the deceased IPS Y Puran Kumar.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met the family of ASI Sandeep Lathar, who died by suicide a day earlier, and assured them of a thorough investigation. Cabinet Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Mahipal Dhanda accompanied Sainin during his visit.
The family members of Lathar have refused to cremate his body and demanded the immediate arrest of the IPS officer's wife, Amneet P Kumar. Currently, Lathar's body has been taken to his maternal uncle's house on Ladhaut Road in Rohtak.
"The Chief Minister has assured us. We demand justice. The video left by Sandeep should be properly investigated. He (CM) has expressed condolences to the family and assured justice. The entire family will sit together and decide their next steps," Satyawan Lathar, a family member, said.
Sanjay Lathar, Sandeep's cousin, said, "We have demanded a judicial inquiry. We will only allow a postmortem after an FIR is filed. The last video message of my brother should be investigated thoroughly, and an FIR should be filed based on it. The Chief Minister has assured a proper investigation."
Lathar, a resident of Julana in Jind district, died by suicide in a room on his uncle's farm on Ladhaut-Dhamar Road, where he was currently living. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded a 6.28-minute video, levelling serious allegations of corruption against IPS Y Puran Kumar. In the same clip, he lauded DGP Shatrughan Kapoor and former SP Narendra Bijarnia as honest officers. Rohtak SP Surendra Singh Bhoria described him as "a hardworking ASI who was posted in Cyber Cell."
#WATCH | Death of ASI Sandeep in Rohtak (Haryana) | SDM Rohtak Ashish Kumar says, " ... we are talking to his family and are trying to resolve everything... the family wants justice, and the administration and the government are trying to sort out everything..." pic.twitter.com/ByIFU1trpC— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025
Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar said, "We are talking to his family and are trying to resolve everything. The family wants justice, and the administration and the government are trying to sort out everything."
Earlier on Tuesday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi met the family and expressed grief over the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence. The Congress MP offered condolences to his family members, acknowledging Puran Kumar's services and integrity in public life.
He was accompanied by several senior Haryana Congress leaders, reflecting the party's solidarity with the bereaved family, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda, senior leader Gaurav Moolana, former Union Minister Kumari Selja and Haryana opposition leader Rao Dan Singh.
