Rohtak ASI Sandeep Lathar Cremated In Jind

Senior police officials outside the house of the ASI to pay their last respect. ( ETV Bharat )

Jind: The funeral of deceased ASI Sandeep Lathar was performed on Thursday afternoon as his 10-year-old son lit the funeral pyre. His body was taken to Julana in Haryana's Jind following the post-mortem at PGI Rohtak.

His family has demanded a court-monitored investigation to uncover the truth behind his death and ensure that no innocent person is implicated.

Family member Satyawan Lathar confirmed that the cremation took place in Julana following the post-mortem. "After the consent of the family, the post-mortem was done at PGI Rohtak. The last rites were performed in Julana," he said.

His Tricolour-wrapped body was first taken to Brahmanawas village in Julana. From there, villagers brought the body to his house in hundreds of vehicles. BJP state president Mohanlal Badoli, ministers Krishna Panwar, Shruti Chaudhary, and several other leaders visited the family to offer condolences.

DGP OP Singh, MP Deepender Hooda, Assembly deputy speaker Krishna Midha, Satpal Brahmachari, SP Kuldeep Singh, Captain Yogesh Bairagi, and district collector Mohammad Imran Raza have already reached the spot. Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat also met the family and said the Chief Minister should ensure they get justice.