Firing At Rohit Shetty's House: Four Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held From Haryana's Jhajjar

Jhajjar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana's Bahadurgarh in collaboration with Mumbai Police arrested four individuals including three shooters, believed to be members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for their alleged involvement in a firing incident at film director Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai.

Shots were fired at Shetty's Juhu residence on January 31. During probe, Mumbai Police got leads on involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the incident. Recently, police received inputs that those who fired at the director's residence had taken shelter in Jhajjar following which the joint operation was planned.

Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that the accused carried out the shooting on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1. Police said, Deepak was in contact with gangster Arju Bishnoi who operates from abroad. Deepak, Sunny, and Sonu then executed the task in Mumbai, while Hrithik provided them shelter in Jhajjar.