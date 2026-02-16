Firing At Rohit Shetty's House: Four Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held From Haryana's Jhajjar
Police said a joint team of STF, Bahadurgarh and Mumbai Police raided a village in Jhajjar and apprehended the accused.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Jhajjar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana's Bahadurgarh in collaboration with Mumbai Police arrested four individuals including three shooters, believed to be members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for their alleged involvement in a firing incident at film director Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai.
Shots were fired at Shetty's Juhu residence on January 31. During probe, Mumbai Police got leads on involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the incident. Recently, police received inputs that those who fired at the director's residence had taken shelter in Jhajjar following which the joint operation was planned.
Preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that the accused carried out the shooting on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The incident occurred on the intervening night of January 31 and February 1. Police said, Deepak was in contact with gangster Arju Bishnoi who operates from abroad. Deepak, Sunny, and Sonu then executed the task in Mumbai, while Hrithik provided them shelter in Jhajjar.
The accused have been handed over to a team led by inspector Sunil Pawar, in-charge of the Detection Crime Branch AE Cell, Mumbai, for further legal proceedings. According to police, further interrogation of the accused may bring to fore important details about other gang members and their network. The joint team is now conducting an in-depth investigation into the case.
A case was registered under sections 109 of BNS, 37(1), 37(2) of MPA, and 3, 25 of the Arms Act at the DCB CID Police Station, Mumbai.
