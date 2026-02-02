ETV Bharat / state

Rohit Shetty House Firing: Accused Sent To Mumbai Police Custody Till Feb 5

The four accused were arrested by Pune police and handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Mumbai Police produced the accused before the Mumbai Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court late on Sunday night. The court has remanded all the accused to police custody till February 5.

The accused Swapnil Bandu Sakat,23, Siddharth Deepak Yenpure,20, and Samarth Shivshankar Pomaji,18 were arrested from Dhayari, while Aditya Dnyaneshwar Gayke,19 was arrested from Karve Nagar. Another accused, Shubham Lonkar, is still absconding in the case.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch presented four accused in the firing incident on filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence before the Criminal Court here. The firing took place at the residence of Shetty's residence in Juhu area during the early hours of Sunday.

The accused's lawyer, Ajay Dubey, ruled out the links of the accused with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi saying they were arrested by the police “solely on suspicion”.

“They have no connection to this case, nor did they fire any shots. There is only information that accused number 1 was in contact with Shubham Lonkar. Those who actually did the firing have not been arrested. These individuals have no knowledge of this incident; in fact, they didn't even know that something like this was going to happen,” he said.

He said that the accused are cooperating with the investigation and had no knowledge of the incident.” However, the police have still accused them of being involved in the conspiracy," he said.

The accused were produced in the Criminal Court in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Investigators believe that the absconding accused Shubham Lonkar, a gangster from the Warje area, was involved in the Baba Siddique murder case. Police investigation has revealed that he had sheltered Siddique's killers and went into hiding after the murder. His brother Praveen was arrested by the Pune Police.