ETV Bharat / state

Rohit Pawar Reaches CID Office In Pune With Chain And Lock, Demands Progress Report In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday arrived at the CID office in Pune carrying a chain and lock. He reached the investigation office to seek update on the investigation into the plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar four months ago.

Questioning the pace of the probe, Rohit Pawar said he had come prepared to symbolically lock the CID office if officials failed to provide clarity on the progress made in the case.

“Though I have brought a lock today, we will first hold discussions. But if the CID is not doing its job, then what is the point of such a huge building?” Pawar told reporters outside the office. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about cutting unnecessary expenditure, and that was the reason behind his symbolic protest.

Rohit Pawar said he wanted to know what exactly the CID had investigated so far. “We respect the officers and their work, but it appears there is pressure on the CID from above. The transparent investigation that should be taking place is not visible,” he alleged.