Rohit Pawar Reaches CID Office In Pune With Chain And Lock, Demands Progress Report In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe
Rohit Pawar said he had come prepared to symbolically lock the CID office if officials failed to provide clarity on the progress in the case.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 1:56 AM IST
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday arrived at the CID office in Pune carrying a chain and lock. He reached the investigation office to seek update on the investigation into the plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar four months ago.
Questioning the pace of the probe, Rohit Pawar said he had come prepared to symbolically lock the CID office if officials failed to provide clarity on the progress made in the case.
“Though I have brought a lock today, we will first hold discussions. But if the CID is not doing its job, then what is the point of such a huge building?” Pawar told reporters outside the office. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about cutting unnecessary expenditure, and that was the reason behind his symbolic protest.
Rohit Pawar said he wanted to know what exactly the CID had investigated so far. “We respect the officers and their work, but it appears there is pressure on the CID from above. The transparent investigation that should be taking place is not visible,” he alleged.
He also spoke about his earlier visit to the CID office and said that officials were absent at the time. “When we came last time, all the officers had reportedly gone to Mumbai to play cricket. Today we want to see how far the investigation has progressed,” he said.
The MLA further said the demand was not just political but about justice for Ajit Pawar. He referred to a statement made by the Chief Minister during the Assembly session, where he had reportedly said he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter and ask the CID to investigate it thoroughly.
“The Chief Minister met Amit Shah two or three times after that, but there has been no discussion on the issue. Today marks four months since Dada’s death. If this can happen in the case of such a senior leader, then what hope is there for ordinary citizens in this state?” Rohit Pawar said.
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