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Rohit Pawar Alleges Corruption In Rs 35,000-Crore Kumbh Mela Projects, Raises Pollution Concerns

Nashik: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has alleged large-scale corruption in the Rs 35,000-crore development works undertaken for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

He questioned the progress of the projects, alleging that despite the substantial allocation, the promised development was not visible on the ground, and even roads that were in good condition had been dug up.

Pawar said 15 people had lost their lives while travelling during the monsoon due to problems associated with the road conditions. He said that residents of Nashik would not tolerate corruption in development projects.

During his visit to Nashik, Pawar inspected the Kumbh Mela-related works near Ramkund in Panchavati and later addressed the media.

Pawar said the Godavari river and its water were central to the religious importance of the Kumbh Mela, but the condition of the river was a matter of concern.

"People coming for the Kumbh Mela want to see and take a dip in the Godavari. However, there is hardly any water visible here. A check dam should be constructed downstream," he said.

He gave the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Pollution Control Department 20 days to address the issue of industrial pollution. He warned that failure to act against companies discharging chemical wastewater into the river would have serious consequences.

Pawar expressed concern that the pollution could expose visiting saints and devotees to contaminated water and increase the risk of diseases. He alleged that untreated industrial wastewater and sewage were being discharged into the Godavari.

Comparing the Nashik preparations with the Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj, Pawar said approximately Rs 7,500 crore had been spent there, which attracted an estimated 50-60 crore visitors. In comparison, Rs 35,000 crore was being spent on the Nashik and Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela projects.

He said he had visited Ramkund and interacted with local residents and people performing religious rituals to understand how the allocated funds were being utilised.

"People told me that they do not know where the money is being spent. There are no adequate facilities here. Around Rs 1,000 crore is being spent on projects on the outskirts of the city, but these are not the priority. People will come here, and the most important requirement is clean water. However, there appears to be no proper planning for water management," he alleged.

Pawar further claimed that the oxygen level in the river water had dropped to zero and alleged that pollution levels had reached a stage that could pose serious health risks, including cancer.