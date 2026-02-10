Rohit Pawar Raises Questions Over Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash; Seeks Detailed Probe
Rohit Pawar, the nephew of Ajit Pawar, raised questions over the plane crash involving his uncle and sought a detailed investigation.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday raised several questions over the plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and his uncle Ajit Pawar.
Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, urged government agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the mishap. Addressing a press conference, Pawar said the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar had left many unanswered questions in the minds of the public.
"It was difficult to believe that Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) is no longer among us. Though he is not physically present today, his thoughts will always remain with us," he said, while presenting a detailed analysis of the crash, which took place in Baramati in western Maharashtra on January 28, 2026.
Rohit also criticised the aviation company operating the aircraft and called for a comprehensive inquiry. "If government agencies conduct a proper investigation, the mystery behind the crash will be revealed soon," he said.
Timeline of events presented
Rohit shared a timeline of events on the fateful day, based on information gathered by his team. According to him, the crew reached the Mumbai airport at 7.02 AM, followed by a call from the pilot at 7.03 AM to check visibility conditions in Baramati.
Pawar claimed that clearance was reportedly given at 7.10 AM. He stated that Ajit Pawar, who headed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), arrived at 7.50 AM, and the aircraft established contact with Mumbai airport at 7.56 AM before taking off at 8.10 AM.
Rohit also claimed that the aircraft reportedly reached Lonavala at 8.22 AM, Pune at 8.25 AM, Yavat at 8.30 AM and Supe at 8.32 AM. The MLA further claimed that the crash is believed to have occurred between 8.43 AM and 8.45 AM.
According to Rohit, the news of Ajit Pawar being injured surfaced around 9 AM, followed by reports of his death at about 9.45 AM.
Questions on technical aspects
Highlighting technical concerns, Rohit said the Learjet aircraft involved in the crash was capable of flying up to 51,000 feet and required strict pre-flight inspection. He questioned whether mandatory checks were carried out before take-off and demanded that personnel responsible for the inspection be investigated. He also raised queries about the aircraft’s movement two days prior to the crash, stating that it had flown the Mumbai-Surat-Mumbai route and sought clarity on the purpose of that journey.
CCTV footage and eyewitness account
Rohit said CCTV footage from a local gram panchayat camera had brought attention to the seriousness of the crash. "If this footage had not surfaced, the incident might have been treated as a routine accident," he said.
Citing an eyewitness account, he added that a woman had reported hearing an unusual and suspicious sound from the aircraft before the crash. The MLA also questioned the ownership structure of the company operating the aircraft. He claimed that while documents show only a few shareholders, the company actually has 27 stakeholders and said their names would be revealed at an appropriate time.
He turned emotional while remembering his uncle, saying he still struggled to come to terms with the loss. He recalled personal details, including Ajit Pawar’s habit of keeping his watch 15 minutes ahead, and said he initially found it difficult to accept the news of his death. He concluded by reiterating the demand for a transparent and detailed investigation into the crash to uncover the truth behind the incident.
For the record, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation has already started a probe into the accident, which also killed four others.
Read More