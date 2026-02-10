ETV Bharat / state

Rohit Pawar Raises Questions Over Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash; Seeks Detailed Probe

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday raised several questions over the plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and his uncle Ajit Pawar.

Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, urged government agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the mishap. Addressing a press conference, Pawar said the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar had left many unanswered questions in the minds of the public.

"It was difficult to believe that Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) is no longer among us. Though he is not physically present today, his thoughts will always remain with us," he said, while presenting a detailed analysis of the crash, which took place in Baramati in western Maharashtra on January 28, 2026.

Rohit also criticised the aviation company operating the aircraft and called for a comprehensive inquiry. "If government agencies conduct a proper investigation, the mystery behind the crash will be revealed soon," he said.

Timeline of events presented

Rohit shared a timeline of events on the fateful day, based on information gathered by his team. According to him, the crew reached the Mumbai airport at 7.02 AM, followed by a call from the pilot at 7.03 AM to check visibility conditions in Baramati.

Pawar claimed that clearance was reportedly given at 7.10 AM. He stated that Ajit Pawar, who headed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), arrived at 7.50 AM, and the aircraft established contact with Mumbai airport at 7.56 AM before taking off at 8.10 AM.

Rohit also claimed that the aircraft reportedly reached Lonavala at 8.22 AM, Pune at 8.25 AM, Yavat at 8.30 AM and Supe at 8.32 AM. The MLA further claimed that the crash is believed to have occurred between 8.43 AM and 8.45 AM.