Family Of 3 Including 2-year-old Child Charred To Death In Delhi Fire
The incident occurred on a plot where about half a dozen shanties were set up.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
New Delhi: A couple and their two-year-old child were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in a cluster of shanties out near Mange Ram Park in Delhi's Budh Vihar area in the early hours of Wednesday.
Fire Officer A K Sharma said they received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thick smoke and flames were seen in the area, he said.
The incident, he said, occurred on a plot where about half a dozen shanties were set up. "In one of the shanties, three members of a single household perished in the blaze," the official said.
Firefighters recovered three charred bodies from the site. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.
As per local inputs, plastic scrap was stored on the plot of land spanning approximately 400 square yards, on which several shanties had been constructed. The combustible material caused the fire to intensify. The fire was so fierce that the three victims did not even get a chance to escape.
Police have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. A crime team has inspected the spot, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, police said.
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