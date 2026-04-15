ETV Bharat / state

Family Of 3 Including 2-year-old Child Charred To Death In Delhi Fire

New Delhi: A couple and their two-year-old child were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in a cluster of shanties out near Mange Ram Park in Delhi's Budh Vihar area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fire Officer A K Sharma said they received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thick smoke and flames were seen in the area, he said.

The incident, he said, occurred on a plot where about half a dozen shanties were set up. "In one of the shanties, three members of a single household perished in the blaze," the official said.