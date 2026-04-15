ETV Bharat / state

Family Of 3 Including 2-year-old Child Charred To Death In Delhi Fire

The incident occurred on a plot where about half a dozen shanties were set up.

Rohini Budh Vihar Delhi Fire latest update
Family Of 3 Including 2-year-old Child Charred To Death In Delhi Fire (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A couple and their two-year-old child were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in a cluster of shanties out near Mange Ram Park in Delhi's Budh Vihar area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fire Officer A K Sharma said they received a call about the blaze at around 1.30 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Thick smoke and flames were seen in the area, he said.

The incident, he said, occurred on a plot where about half a dozen shanties were set up. "In one of the shanties, three members of a single household perished in the blaze," the official said.

Firefighters recovered three charred bodies from the site. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per local inputs, plastic scrap was stored on the plot of land spanning approximately 400 square yards, on which several shanties had been constructed. The combustible material caused the fire to intensify. The fire was so fierce that the three victims did not even get a chance to escape.

Police have started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. A crime team has inspected the spot, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, police said.

Read More:

  1. One Dead, Three Injured In Firecracker Factory Explosion Near Sattur
  2. Narrow Lanes, Overhead Wires, Safety Lapses: Who Is Responsible For 9 Deaths In Palam Fire?

TAGGED:

ROHINI FIRE
BUDH VIHAR FIRE
DELHI FIRE
NEW DELHI BLAZE
MANGE RAM PARK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.