ETV Bharat / state

Rogue Monkey Goes On Rampage In Kolhapur Village, Injures 70

Kolhapur: A curfew-like atmosphere prevailed at Solankur village in the Radhanagari area of Kolhapur district, with a rogue monkey unleashing a reign of terror by attacking and injuring over 70 people over the last couple of days.

Of the injured, two individuals, who sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur. Moreover, 12 patients are currently undergoing treatment at a local rural hospital. The administration has confirmed that all injured individuals have been promptly administered anti-rabies vaccine and tetanus shots.

The forest department and the local administration have launched a special operation to capture the marauding monkey. Through coordinated efforts involving forest guards, the Rapid Response Team (RRT), and villagers, attempts are underway to catch the monkey by using tranquilliser darts, setting up cages, and laying traps baited with food.

The forest department has stated that the monkey is extremely alert, and even after being struck by a tranquilliser dart, it manages to pull the dart out almost instantly.

The search operation has been further complicated by the village's scattered settlements, corrugated sheet roofs, and narrow lanes. According to forest officials, it is likely that this monkey was injured by someone in the past, due to which it has been specifically targeting and attacking people within a certain age group. Notably, there have been no reported incidents of attacks on children or adolescents so far.