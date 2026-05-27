Rogue Monkey Goes On Rampage In Kolhapur Village, Injures 70
Forest department and local administration have launched a special operation to capture the marauding monkey by setting up cages and laying traps baited with food.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Kolhapur: A curfew-like atmosphere prevailed at Solankur village in the Radhanagari area of Kolhapur district, with a rogue monkey unleashing a reign of terror by attacking and injuring over 70 people over the last couple of days.
Of the injured, two individuals, who sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to the CPR Hospital in Kolhapur. Moreover, 12 patients are currently undergoing treatment at a local rural hospital. The administration has confirmed that all injured individuals have been promptly administered anti-rabies vaccine and tetanus shots.
The forest department and the local administration have launched a special operation to capture the marauding monkey. Through coordinated efforts involving forest guards, the Rapid Response Team (RRT), and villagers, attempts are underway to catch the monkey by using tranquilliser darts, setting up cages, and laying traps baited with food.
The forest department has stated that the monkey is extremely alert, and even after being struck by a tranquilliser dart, it manages to pull the dart out almost instantly.
The search operation has been further complicated by the village's scattered settlements, corrugated sheet roofs, and narrow lanes. According to forest officials, it is likely that this monkey was injured by someone in the past, due to which it has been specifically targeting and attacking people within a certain age group. Notably, there have been no reported incidents of attacks on children or adolescents so far.
The majority of these attacks have been directed at adults. Villagers have reported that, in addition to this rogue monkey, there are five to six other monkeys in the village. This particular male monkey is easily identifiable due to its injuries.
"A large-scale operation will be launched once experts trained in catching monkeys and additional cages arrive from Chhtrapati Sambhijinagar," said Vilas Kale, the Wildlife Protection Officer of Kolhapur.
The administration has appealed to the villagers to exercise caution. Directives have been issued advising residents not to venture out alone unless absolutely necessary, not to provoke the monkey if sighted, and to immediately seek medical attention, including anti-rabies vaccination in the event of an injury.
A 25-member special squad is making continuous efforts to catch the monkey. "If the villagers remain calm and stay indoors, the monkey will venture out, making its capture easier. Therefore, we urge citizens to cooperate and refrain from shouting or attempting to chase the monkey away if they spot it," appealed Dr. Santosh Walvekar, a member of the squad.
Many villagers, armed with sticks, are also participating in the efforts to capture the monkey. There are growing demands to intensify the operation to apprehend the monkey. Consequently, the entire village is now anxiously awaiting the moment when this rogue monkey will finally be captured.
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