Rockets Will Be Launched From TN's Kulasekarapattinam In 2027: ISRO Chairman

Tirunelveli: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said rockets will be launched from Kulasekarapattinam in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu from 2027. The country's second spaceport is currently under construction in Tuticorin to handle Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) launches.

"Rockets will be launched from Kulasekarapattinam in early 2027. Just like Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon, Chandrayaan-4 will land on the moon and collect lunar samples from there and bring them back to Earth. Work on this is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the project in 2023. All work for that is progressing very well," Narayanan told reporters at the INS Kattabomman base.

Sources said Narayanan, who is also the secretary for the Department of Space and chairman of the Space Commission, held a closed-door meeting with the officials of the Indian Navy's crucial Very Low Frequency (VLF) and Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) communication base.