Rockets Will Be Launched From TN's Kulasekarapattinam In 2027: ISRO Chairman
Published : December 11, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST
Tirunelveli: ISRO chairman V Narayanan on Thursday said rockets will be launched from Kulasekarapattinam in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu from 2027. The country's second spaceport is currently under construction in Tuticorin to handle Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) launches.
"Rockets will be launched from Kulasekarapattinam in early 2027. Just like Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon, Chandrayaan-4 will land on the moon and collect lunar samples from there and bring them back to Earth. Work on this is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the project in 2023. All work for that is progressing very well," Narayanan told reporters at the INS Kattabomman base.
Sources said Narayanan, who is also the secretary for the Department of Space and chairman of the Space Commission, held a closed-door meeting with the officials of the Indian Navy's crucial Very Low Frequency (VLF) and Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) communication base.
On the Gaganyaan mission, Narayanan said it is progressing "very well". "The rocket's design, development, and other preliminary work have progressed very well," he said, adding that the Crew Escape System, which will enable the mission to bring back the astronauts safely in case of any problem, has been completed.
"We have conducted nearly 8,000 tests for that," Narayanan said, adding that the plan is to send the Gaganyaatris in 2027. "Before that, there are plans to send three rockets without crew, and all the work for that is ongoing," he added.
He further said a space station will be set up before 2035, as is being envisioned by PM Modi. "For that, we are planning a total of five modules. The first module among them is planned to be launched in 2028. The approval for that has already been received," Narayanan added.
