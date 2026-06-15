ETV Bharat / state

Robbery Aboard Circar Express: Railway Police Open Fire; Suspects Flee, Probe Launched

Bapatla: A gang of thieves allegedly robbed gold jewellery aboard the Circar Express during the intervening night of June 13 and 14, in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, prompting railway police to fire nine rounds at the suspects. The suspects fled the scene, and a search has been launched for them, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred while the train was travelling from Chengalpattu to Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh. Police said the robbers had boarded the train at around 1:15 am near the Nallamada Vagu railway bridge on the outskirts of Bapatla. They targeted two women passengers, who were sleeping in S-3 and S-6 coaches, and snatched gold jewellery weighing around 56 grams from them.

However, passengers raised an alarm and someone pulled the emergency chain, halting the train. This prompted immediate action from Government Railway Police (GRP).

The robbers jumped off the train and fled across the fields towards the Bapatla-Guntur road. The GRP team on duty fired nine rounds at the suspects but they managed to escape. A search operation is being conducted in the fields between Appikatla and Bathipudi. Upon learning of the incident, Bapatla District SP Uma Maheswara Rao alerted the rural police. Police said that six miscreants were involved in the incident.